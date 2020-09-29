Arts

Las Positas College to air virtual production of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Actors, crew bring Shakespeare's classic to small screen

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Las Positas College Department of Theater Arts is doing a digital retelling of Shakespeare's classic play "Romeo and Juliet" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image courtesy of LPC)

The story of a young man and woman from rival families who meet and fall in love, later ending in tragedy, continues to resonate with audiences centuries after it was written.

"It has truly been a collaborative process, navigated with professionalism, patience, humor and grace," said Titian Lish, director and producer, about putting together the abridged version in just six weeks.

The experience involved crash courses in home lighting and remote costume design, digital filmmaking and camera angles, and the intricacies of live streaming.

"The adaptation and abridgment of the text was largely in response to realities we now face -- too much time online, too many technical complications, an invasion into our actors homes, and multiple bouts of fire evacuations amongst our cast and crew," campus officials said. "The edit is both for the audience's comfort and the actors."

Audience members can watch LPC's production of "Romeo and Juliet" via online digital livestream, starting 7 p.m. the following dates: Oct. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Tickets are $10 and available here.

For more information about the show, email [email protected]

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.