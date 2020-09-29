Las Positas College to air virtual production of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Las Positas College Department of Theater Arts is doing a digital retelling of Shakespeare's classic play "Romeo and Juliet" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story of a young man and woman from rival families who meet and fall in love, later ending in tragedy, continues to resonate with audiences centuries after it was written.

"It has truly been a collaborative process, navigated with professionalism, patience, humor and grace," said Titian Lish, director and producer, about putting together the abridged version in just six weeks.

The experience involved crash courses in home lighting and remote costume design, digital filmmaking and camera angles, and the intricacies of live streaming.

"The adaptation and abridgment of the text was largely in response to realities we now face -- too much time online, too many technical complications, an invasion into our actors homes, and multiple bouts of fire evacuations amongst our cast and crew," campus officials said. "The edit is both for the audience's comfort and the actors."