Reworking art is focus of Tri-Valley session

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Artist Mark Monsarrat, who says his work is best described as "tonal-colorist, Craftsman style," will give a demonstration and speak on "Can this painting be saved?" at the Alamo Danville Artists' Society meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Alamo Women's Club, 1401 Danville Blvd. in Alamo.

Monsarrat will bring an old "challenged" piece of his and rework it in front of attendees, who are invited to bring in their own older pieces in oil or other media for review and suggestions about how better to achieve their vision.

Monsarrat first painted outdoors as a teen in Columbus, Ohio, then became an engineer. He moved to California to complete his art education with bachelor's and master's degrees in fine arts, and has been a professional artist in San Francisco for more than 30 years.

