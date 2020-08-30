Enjoy 'Vineyard Vibes'

In an effort to help Tri-Valley arts survive the pandemic, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is launching a series of virtual Sunday evening concerts, "Vineyard Vibes," each beginning at 6 p.m.

Retzlaff Vineyards has made its stage available for the concerts, and performers are donating their services. Advance Creative, a video production agency in Livermore, is also donating its services to record and edit the shows.

The concerts will feature local musicians in a range of genres, as follows:

* Sept. 13 -- Livermore jazz favorites Matt Finders and Friends.

* Sept. 20 -- Livermore Valley Opera stars performing classical arias and musical theater songs.