Enjoy 'Vineyard Vibes'

Sunday concert series to feature local musicians

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

In an effort to help Tri-Valley arts survive the pandemic, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is launching a series of virtual Sunday evening concerts, "Vineyard Vibes," each beginning at 6 p.m.

Retzlaff Vineyards has made its stage available for the concerts, and performers are donating their services. Advance Creative, a video production agency in Livermore, is also donating its services to record and edit the shows.

The concerts will feature local musicians in a range of genres, as follows:

* Sept. 13 -- Livermore jazz favorites Matt Finders and Friends.

* Sept. 20 -- Livermore Valley Opera stars performing classical arias and musical theater songs.

* Sept. 27 -- David Victor, formerly of the band Boston, playing an acoustic set of original music.

* Oct. 4 -- Crawdad Republic, folk and bluegrass-inspired band that sold out the Bankhead Theater last New Year's Eve.

* Oct. 11 -- Lauryn Marie, who recently won the StarsDay Dreamcatcher competition.

The events are free, but registration at livermorearts.org is required for online access.

Performers have been hit hard by the pandemic, noted organizers, as have venues and theaters such as the Bankhead, and "Vineyard Vibes" is a truly local effort to support local arts. A tip jar will be available for performers, and donations can be made to the arts center during the performances and immediately afterward.

"Vineyard Vibes" is sponsored in part by the Bankhead Theater's 2020-21 Season Sponsor, UNCLE Credit Union.

