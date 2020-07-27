Pleasanton: 4-H Cake Booth goes virtual

This year, fans of 4-H have a chance to support its cake booth -- without the calories.

Since the 2020 Alameda County Fair was canceled, so of course were sales in the exhibition hall kitchen manned by 4-H members to earn money for its programs. The cake booth is a popular draw for fair-goers keen to support the club or who just want to taste something sweet while resting out of the sun.

Now the 4-H Cake Booth has gone virtual with a goal of raising $50,000 from those willing to donate without getting baked goodies in return. Organizers are hoping people who normally attend the fair will consider donating the cost of their ticket and gas to the cause by visiting ucanr.edu/4hcakebooth.

Funds from this year's virtual 4-H Cake Booth will go toward continuing programs, including the Small Animal Field Day, the 4-H Horse Show, Fashion Revue, Film & Photo Festival, 4-H Camp, scholarships to leadership conferences, and an incentives and recognition program.

"As true 4-H members, we pledge our heads to clearer thinking, our hands to larger service, our hearts to greater loyalty, our health to better living for our club, our community, our country and our world," they explained in a press release.