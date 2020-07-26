Arts

Young authors win fair competition

Tri-Valley Writers pitch in monetary awards

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Five young Alameda County authors, including one from Pleasanton, were winners in this year's Alameda County Fair competition, with monetary awards coming from Tri-Valley Writers.

Winners were as follows:

* Best Open Youth Creative Writing, ages 9-12: Rachel Hernandez for "Carla's New Job."

* Best Open Youth Creative Writing, ages 13-17: Jeshua Wickham for "The American Revolution."

* Best Education Poem, grades K-5: Alyssa Liu for "Corona Virus Poem."

* Best Education Short Story, grades K-5: Siya Singh for "The Lemonade Escapade."

* Best Creative Writing, grades 6-8: Kelly Feng, of Pleasanton, for "Many Kind Hands."

Exhibit coordinator Kari Estabrook thanked Tri-Valley Writers for the help.

"Especially in the absence of the traditional fair, you really stepped up to help make the virtual fair the best possible experience for everyone," Estabrook said.

For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, visit www.trivalleywriters.org.

