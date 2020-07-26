Young authors win fair competition

Five young Alameda County authors, including one from Pleasanton, were winners in this year's Alameda County Fair competition, with monetary awards coming from Tri-Valley Writers.

Winners were as follows:

* Best Open Youth Creative Writing, ages 9-12: Rachel Hernandez for "Carla's New Job."

* Best Open Youth Creative Writing, ages 13-17: Jeshua Wickham for "The American Revolution."

* Best Education Poem, grades K-5: Alyssa Liu for "Corona Virus Poem."