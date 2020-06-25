Arts

'Wandering Roots' online for Livermore gallery

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 7:58 pm

Artist Judith Kunzle's "Let's Go There," an ink and watercolor inspired by Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco, and "May Rain" are among her works in the current virtual exhibit by the Bankhead Gallery available for viewing at livermorearts.org/online-gallery.

Kunzle, who is based in Walnut Creek, is Swiss and resided for 30 years in the South Pacific. "My work is a dialogue with the subject. I draw and paint nature in plein air, work with live models, or with dancers in action," she said. "If it is a person or an oak tree, their presence, form and movement are my inspiration."

The exhibit, titled "Wandering Roots," includes many scenes from Mount Diablo.

