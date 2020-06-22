Arts

Pleasanton: Eagle Scout Blake Kenney

Service project entails collecting books, raising funds

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 22, 2020, 10:24 pm
Blake Kenney has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout although his Eagle Court of Honor was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic and will be rescheduled.

Eagle Scout Blake Kenney. (Photo by Rebecca Harper)

Kenney just completed his sophomore year at Amador Valley High School. He is a member of Troop 908, sponsored by St. Clare's Episcopal Church, and has held positions of leadership including chaplain's aide, two years as den chief for Troop 910, and as a youth leader for the Florida Sea Base High Adventure Camp.

He is on the Amador varsity wresting team plus helps coach the Harvest Park Middle School wrestling team. Other interests include reading, sports medicine, playing video games and hanging out with friends. Kenney also enjoys volunteering with Boys Team Charity, a group for boys to volunteer with their parents to serve many organizations. As a career, he is interested in sports medicine or possibly law.

For his Eagle Scout project, due to his interest in reading, Kenney collected about 360 children's and teen books for Stanford Urgent Care as well as raised $495 for books to benefit the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.

"Having books available to our pediatric patients provides a level of comfort during what can be a scary experience," urgent care clinical manager Anita Petagara said. "It is youth like Blake that help to make our community a better place."

To achieve Eagle rank, a Scout much plan, direct and supervise others in a service project and bring it to completion. Also, the Scout must be active in his troop, demonstrate leadership, earn 21 merit badges, and demonstrate that he lives by the principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law.

Kenney is the son of Bill and Julie Kenney of Pleasanton.

Comments

Kevin Gallagher
Amador Valley High School
on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:49 am
Kevin Gallagher, Amador Valley High School
on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:49 am
Congrats Blake what an accomplishment.
You're a shining example of what happens with dedication and hard work.

Karl Aitken
Pleasanton Valley
on Jul 1, 2020 at 3:02 pm
Karl Aitken, Pleasanton Valley
on Jul 1, 2020 at 3:02 pm
Congrats Blake!

Karl Aitken
Eagle Scout
Class of 1976

