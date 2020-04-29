 Park It: Dogs on leash, face covering advised | News | PleasantonWeekly.com |

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 29, 2020, 9:46 am

Park It: Dogs on leash, face covering advised

 
by Ned MacKay

During the efforts to combat and minimize the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the East Bay Regional Park District offers a couple of reminders for park visitors.

One is the district’s request that park visitors keep their dogs on leash at all times. Normally in the regional parks, dogs are allowed off-leash in the backcountry, as long as they are under their owner’s control and do not harass other park visitors, cattle or wildlife.

However, for the duration, dogs should be on a leash (six-foot max) to help prevent crowding and interaction between unrelated park visitors. Unleashed dogs tend to group together, which leads to less social distancing between their owners.

And dogs are not allowed at all in some park areas. Two examples are the Tilden Nature Area (which isn’t the entire park) near Berkeley, and Round Valley Regional Preserve south of Brentwood. Round Valley is habitat for the endangered San Joaquin kit fox. Elsewhere, watch for signs indicating where dogs are prohibited.

The other reminder concerns cloth face coverings or masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores.

The center also advises use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and to prevent people who may have it and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Moreover, five Bay Area counties, including Alameda and Contra Costa, now require residents to wear face masks whenever they leave home to visit or work at an essential business, especially when taking transit or when in grocery stores. BART now requires riders to wear masks. When outside, everyone is supposed to carry masks or face coverings to use whenever they come near six feet of others outside their own households.

In the interest of public safety, the district also recommends that people visiting regional parks have masks available to wear, especially when social distancing is difficult. The masks don’t have to be elaborate. According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or shrinkage. Large folded bandannas will do the job.

Other well-publicized safety rules also still apply. In compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order, the district urges people to visit only regional parks that are close to their residence. Keep a social distance of six feet, and walk, bike or ride only with immediate household members. No gatherings or meet-up groups.

One welcome amenity will soon be available again. The park district board decided at its meeting on April 21 to reopen restrooms along trails throughout the district by May 4. Between now and then, park staffs will be trained on proper protocols for cleaning restrooms without exposure to the virus.

Drinking fountains remain closed to prevent virus spread. So bring your own water and pack out your trash.

Some regional parks remain completely closed, others have restricted parking. For an up-to-date list of the situation, visit the district website, www.ebparks.org.

The county health departments are in agreement that public parklands are a vital component of general well-being, and have asked that the district keep parks as open as possible.

Of course the virus-related measures are inconvenient to say the least. But by going along with the rules, the public can help assure that most parks will stay open. And the more we all cooperate, the sooner we’ll be able get back to a pre-virus lifestyle.

Editor's Note: Ned MacKay writes his "Park It" column for the East Bay Regional Park District and its publications.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Rob
a resident of Birdland
on Apr 30, 2020 at 10:13 am

Isn't the face coverings in public, where social distancing is not possible or feasible, ordered by Gov. Newsom? That is NOT a suggestion; it's an order. That would include parks of any kind where people at some point may pass each other within a couple feet.

3 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Happy Valley
on Apr 30, 2020 at 10:19 am

Please open the boat launches at Del Valle. boating provides great relAXAtion while social distancing. if restrooms can open, so can a boat ramp;

6 people like this
Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Apr 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

Gavin ignores federal orders all the time.....seems like he should support people's right to not follow orders they don't agree with.....or is this one of those, no no no, its only ok for me to do it, but you all should listen to me.

Like this comment
Posted by Darwin
a resident of Avila
on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:18 pm

exactly, just like VP pence. do what i say, not what i do.

Like this comment
Posted by Karl
a resident of Birdland
on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:44 pm

Did any of you notice a month or so ago when VP Pence was touring a Walmart Distribution Center outside of DC when he failed to follow social distancing, no handshaking, etc? I thought at the time he as not setting a good example - since in every daily Coronavirus Task Force update he flashed the guidelines a couple of time.

Nobody seemed to care about it then, no CNN comments, no Fox comments, no questions in the task force meeting, no comments here - wonder why.

Now everyone is complaining about no mask - again he is presenting a really bad example. Do people here really care or even notice it themselves, or are you just parroting what the networks are saying and trying to justify not wearing a mask yourself?

Food for thought......

2 people like this
Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:02 pm

I haven’t seen Gavin in one either.

But I agree , it absolutely sends the wrong message if you want people to adhere. You’re completely right.

4 people like this
Posted by Senor Citizen
a resident of Danville
on May 1, 2020 at 6:23 am

Would anybody agree that there's a (Big) difference between standing at a lectern and visiting a (flippin'!) hospital?

2 people like this
Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on May 1, 2020 at 7:14 am

there absolutely is; but hospitals are not the only places that people are being requested to adhere to masks. And I'm not only referring to when he's speaking at the podium.....projecting his aerosol droplots onto those standing below him. After all he could be asymptotic right?

I have no problem with criticizing poor behavior, but you really need to hold both parties equally accountable for the same behavior.

4 people like this
Posted by Parent of Two
a resident of Val Vista
on May 1, 2020 at 1:13 pm

I'd say it's pretty likely like Pence (and Newsom, for that matter) have gotten tested... probably more than once... and probably with a more reliable test than a nasal swab.

Besides, Newsom's hair would get messed up with a mask.

Like this comment
Posted by Artur77
a resident of Beratlis Place
on May 3, 2020 at 6:46 am

This is NOT an offer; this is an order. This will include parks of any kind where people at some point can drive each other within a couple of feet.

