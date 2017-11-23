News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 23, 2017, 10:16 pm

Teen killed in crash on Stanley Boulevard

Vehicle carrying five people rolls several times just after midnight

A 16-year-old girl died in a solo car crash in unincorporated Alameda County outside Pleasanton early Thanksgiving morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on westbound Stanley Boulevard just west of Isabel Avenue/Highway 84 near Livermore, CHP officials said. It occurred shortly after midnight, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said Thursday afternoon.

A blue Kia carrying five people veered off the roadway, flipped several times and ended up north of Stanley Boulevard, Hahn said.

The young girl was partially ejected from the car. One other person was ejected and suffered major injuries, according to Hahn.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Pleasanton Resident
a resident of Pleasanton Middle School
6 hours ago

How my heart aches for this family. I am so sorry.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by K
a resident of Vineyard Hills
1 hour ago

So so sorry for all involved. RIP young girl...Please teens and ALL don't drink and drive...All it takes for lives to change...

Email Town Square Moderator      


