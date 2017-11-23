Teen killed in crash on Stanley Boulevard

A 16-year-old girl died in a solo car crash in unincorporated Alameda County outside Pleasanton early Thanksgiving morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on westbound Stanley Boulevard just west of Isabel Avenue/Highway 84 near Livermore, CHP officials said. It occurred shortly after midnight, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said Thursday afternoon.

A blue Kia carrying five people veered off the roadway, flipped several times and ended up north of Stanley Boulevard, Hahn said.

The young girl was partially ejected from the car. One other person was ejected and suffered major injuries, according to Hahn.