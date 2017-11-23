News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 23, 2017, 10:39 pm

Pleasanton police seek info on youth following crash

Juvenile on bike collides with car, police say

Police are looking for a youth who was involved in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday evening in Pleasanton, police said.

The collision was reported at 5:45 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Santa Rita Road, involving a youth on a bicycle and a car.

The youth left the area before officers arrived and officers are trying to find out how they are doing.

Police said they're also seeking additional witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Pleasanton police at 931-5100 and refer to case No. 17-47410.

— Bay City News Service

