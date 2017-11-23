2017 Holiday Fund campaign now underway

The Pleasanton Weekly's 2017 Holiday Fund launches today with 12 nonprofits slated to benefit from this year's campaign.

Even with a booming economy, the nonprofits we are supporting this year are faced with a combination of rising costs and increases in the numbers of people they serve that far outpace the revenue they have to meet these obligations.

This year, the contributions will be split between two tiers among our 12 recipients.

In Tier 1, recipients will share equally in 50% of total 2017 Holiday Fund receipts:

* Axis Community Health

* Pleasanton Partnerships in Education (PPIE) Foundation

* Valley Humane Society

* ValleyCare Charitable Foundation

Tier 2 recipients will share equally in 50% of total 2017 Holiday Fund receipts:

* Agape Villages Foster Family Agency

* Hope Hospice

* Open Heart Kitchen

* REACH for Special Adults of the Tri-Valley

* Sandra J Wing Healing Therapies Foundation

* Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley

* Sunflower Hill

* Tri-Valley YMCA

Again this year, the Weekly is partnering with Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which will handle all finances related to the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund. This will allow donors to take advantage of a tax deduction for the dollars they contribute through the foundation's 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to the fullest extent of the law.

Also, the Pleasanton Weekly and Silicon Valley Community Foundation will handle all costs of the campaign. That means that every dollar will go directly to the 12 nonprofits with no administrative expenses.

"The 2017 Holiday Fund is especially targeted at meeting the unfunded and under-funded needs of Tri-Valley agencies," said Gina Channell, president and publisher of the Weekly.

"One of these is Sunflower Hill," she said. "Given the increased numbers of individuals with special needs who need our help, the Holiday Fund can help agencies such as Sunflower Hill provide the long-term residential programs to keep pace with the growing demand."

Holiday Fund contributions will be used to help Sunflower Hill develop a 1.64-acre residential community with 31 apartment units for individuals with developmental disabilities on Irby Ranch in Pleasanton. The project concept was endorsed earlier this year by the City Council as part of an 87-home development on Stanley Boulevard near Valley/Bernal avenues at the edge of downtown.

"Nationwide, there are more than 5 million individuals with special needs like autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, including 17,000 people alone in Alameda and Contra Costa counties," said Janeen Rubino Brumm, a Sunflower Hill board member. "Due to lack of housing options and affordability, more than 80% of adults end up living with their parents their entire lives."

"Sunflower Hill seeks to change that paradigm by creating an enriched, safe and secure residential community that affords life-long living options," she added.

Another beneficiary of the 2017 Holiday Fund is Axis Community Health, a community health center that serves more than 14,000 Tri-Valley residents from five sites in Pleasanton and Livermore. Services include primary medical care for all ages, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, and a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC).

"Holiday Fund support is a vital part of Axis' budget," Axis CEO Sue Compton said. "We rely on this contribution to maximize our resources and increase the number of available medical visits for our community's most vulnerable residents."

Support from this year's Holiday Fund will cover medical costs for children needing care, which is substantial and increasing, with more than 20% of Axis patients now children under the age of 18.

The need for affordable, quality medical and mental health services has been growing rapidly in the Tri-Valley over the past decade. In response, Axis opened a new clinic in 2016 at 5925 W. Las Positas Blvd. in Pleasanton that doubles its service capacity.

Other beneficiaries of this year's Holiday Fund are:

Agape Villages

Agape Villages Foster Family Agency serves children and families throughout the Tri-Valley. Since its inception in 1958, it has provided foster care services to about 6,000 children.

"We provide a nurturing environment for youths until they can be reunited with their biological families," said Jennifer Oxe, the organization's community engagement director. "And when reunification is not possible, we work to find caring and loving parents who are dedicated to a lifetime commitment."

Hope Hospice

Hope Hospice is a Dublin-based organization that serves patients and families in the Tri-Valley and surrounding communities in the East Bay.

Donations from the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund provide funds needed for the organization to work with hundreds of families as they chart their path while dealing with a loved one's final journey.

"We are grateful for your generosity," said Patty Hefner, Hospice's director of communications. "Your donations have helped thousands of community residents receive quality end-of-life care, grief support and community education."

Open Heart Kitchen

Open Heart Kitchen has provided free, nutritious meals to the hungry in the Tri-Valley area since 1995, a service made possible through steadfast contributions annually from the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund and others.

It is the largest hot meal program in the Tri-Valley area, serving more than 300,000 meals a year at 10 meal sites and 22 schools in the Tri-Valley.

"Our programs make a valuable difference to our neighbors in need," said Heather Greaux, Open Heart Kitchen's executive director. "The Holiday Fund helps us continue to provide nutritious meals to the hungry in the Tri-Valley area."

PPIE

The Pleasanton Partnerships in Education (PPIE) Foundation is an organization that has a collaborative relationship with the Pleasanton Unified School District and contributes to the needs of Pleasanton students and educators.

The organization hosts community fundraising events during the year, and also raises funds through donations and grants from regional companies and organizations.

"We are making great strides both in raising funds for needed supplemental school staff, including librarians, tech specialists and counselors, and in building stronger collaboration between schools and our great business partners," said Steve McCoy-Thompson, executive director.

REACH

Also slated to receive funds in this year's Holiday Fund campaign is REACH, an acronym for Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for special adults of the Tri-Valley.

"There is a severe housing shortage in our community for developmentally disabled adults and the need is growing exponentially," said Kay King, chair of Tri-Valley REACH. "By the end of 2023, it is predicted there will be a need for 529 units in Pleasanton and Livermore alone."

She said the Holiday Fund will help REACH fulfill its creative strategies to acquire one or more properties within the next six months as well as to continue to support programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation supports cancer patients and the cancer community by providing therapies of acupuncture, acupressure, therapeutic massage and two mindfulness therapies of guided/visual imagery and breath meditation. It also helps with personalized navigation, assistance, resources, community outreach and education.

"Since 2012, through contributions to the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund, beneficiaries of our foundation have been provided with more than $27,000 dollars in services towards their health and well-being," said Sandra Wing, the organization's leader.

"The funds provided have gone directly to over 500 healing therapies that have helped 100 residents of the Tri-Valley," she added. "On behalf of our board of directors, I can't thank (the Pleasanton Weekly) enough for your year-after-year generous support."

Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley

Since 1981, this program has delivered free, comprehensive services to more than 5,600 seniors aged 60 and older in the Tri-Valley annually. Its staff, volunteers and community partners work to foster independence among the seniors they serve, promoting well-being, preserving dignity and improving quality of life.

"More than ever before, the demand for senior services is growing," said Robert Taylor, executive director. "The Holiday Fund will not only help connect seniors to essential health resources, but funding also helps provide in-home counseling to seniors."

Tri-Valley YMCA

The Y, which has its Pleasanton facility at 5000 Pleasanton Ave., has offered programs in the Tri-Valley since 1965. These include before- and after-school childcare, preschool, summer day camp, a statewide Youth & Government program with over 3,000 high school delegates, Adventure Guides for fathers and their children, service learning projects and a variety of mental and behavioral health care services.

"The funds from the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund will be used to expand the mental health and case management services that are run out of our Family Wellness Center at the YMCA of the East Bay's Pleasanton facility," said Kenny Altenburg, branch operations director.

Valley Humane Society

Another beneficiary of this year's Holiday Fund is the Valley Humane Society, which for more than 30 years has been working in the Tri-Valley and beyond to save and improve the lives of dogs and cats, as people whose lives are enriched through animal interaction. Based in Pleasanton, Valley Humane Society operates a variety of programs designed to connect people and pets.

Melissa Adkins, the organization's marketing communications manager, said programs and services are made possible through the generous support of private donors. "These include those participating in the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund," she added.

ValleyCare Charitable Foundation

The foundation raises funds to support a wide variety of initiatives that enhance patient care and help at Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare. Holiday Fund contributions help the medical center in meeting the growing needs of the Tri-Valley communities.

"Our fundraising focus is local, with monies supporting state-of-the-art healthcare technology, facilities, and various clinical programs and services, combining the expertise of local physicians with the innovative strength of Stanford Health Care," said ShakÃ© Sulikyan, the foundation's executive director.

Since the affiliation with Stanford in May 2015, the Foundation has provided more than $1.1 million in donations to the hospital, including supporting 24 departments and programs.

How to Give:

Contributions should be directed to:

Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund

c/o Silicon Valley Community Foundation

2440 West El Camino Real, Suite 300

Mountain View, California 94040

Checks should be made payable to Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

There is also an opportunity to donate online. Visit www.pleasantonweekly.com/holiday_fund

All donations will be acknowledged shortly after being received.