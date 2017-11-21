News

Pleasanton tennis team takes second place at nationals

Local mixed-doubles squad shines in Alabama

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

A group of local tennis players represented Pleasanton well earlier this month as they were crowned runner-up at the USTA League 18 and Over 8.0 Mixed Doubles National Championships in Mobile, Ala.

Representing the USTA Northern California Section, the Pleasanton-based team opened the tournament by advancing out of their round-robin flight Nov. 3 and 4.

They swept the team from Honolulu in the semifinals on Nov. 5 to earn a spot in the championship round later that day, where their run ended with a 2-1 loss in the title match to Baton Rouge, La.

The Pleasanton team is captained by Raymond Hool and features Ming Ta, Christopher Sumerlin, Michael Narisco, Cherub Halperin, Maxime Charlebois, Jeff Williams, Kristina Ahuja, Ellen Low, Fion Cho, Susan Cheng, Alexander Tain, Christi Tain, Alex Yang, Eric Nguyen, Vi-Van Nguyen and Kalena Allard.

