East Bay Parks waiving fees for 'Green Friday'

The East Bay Regional Park District is again trying to turn this Friday from black to green by offering free park entrance district-wide the day after Thanksgiving for its "Green Friday."

The effort aims to encourage residents to connect with nature and spend quality time with their family at an East Bay parks.

Fees will be waived for park entrance, parking, dogs, horses, boat launching and fishing. However, fees for state fishing licenses and watercraft inspection, and concessionaires will still be in effect, including Tildenâ€™s Merry-Go-Round and Redwood Valley Railway Train.

"The Park District is happy to join the Opt Outside movement encouraging people to visit parks and spend quality time with their family," East Bay Parks general manager Robert Doyle said. "Getting outside into nature improves health and decreases stress levels.

"Hiking is a terrific way to explore the beautiful East Bay hills and shoreline on Green Friday," Doyle added.

Recommended hikes in the area include Camp Ohlone Trail (Sunol), Westside Loop Trail (Livermore), Mollock Trail (Tassajara Valley) and Stream Trail (San Ramon).