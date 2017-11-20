PPD searches for man accused of watching woman in bathroom

Pleasanton police are looking for help identifying an older man who allegedly went into a women's restroom at a local office building and looked over the top of a bathroom stall where a woman was using the facilities.

The man was described as white, 60 to 70 years old and 5 feet tall. Police said last week the man was wearing a black-and-white sweatsuit and was photographed leaving the area in a blue, two-door Mercedes Benz without license plates.

The location and date of the incident were not specified.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Det. Jonathan Chin at 931-5100. Reference case No. 17-45318.