Personal injury lawsuit filed against PUSD

A personal injury lawsuit has been filed against Pleasanton Unified School District claiming the condition outside Foothill High School's multipurpose room caused a man to fall and injure himself earlier this year.

Walnut Creek attorney Jonathan Brand filed the civil suit on behalf of client Hans Freericks in Alameda County Superior Court on Nov. 7, according to court documents. The complaint indicates he is seeking damages that exceed $25,000 but does not specify an amount.

Brand has not returned requests for comment. PUSD spokesman Patrick Gannon said Monday that the district could not comment on pending litigation.

The case stems from an incident that occurred March 10 when Freericks was leaving a basketball team banquet in Foothill High's multipurpose room, according to the complaint.

"Plaintiff opened the door, stepped through and held the door open for people behind him," the complaint reads. "As plaintiff turned around and went to take a step, his leg bumped a large concrete curb which caused him to fall over it. There was a five foot drop and plaintiff landed on his left side suffering personal injuries."

"The property was a dangerous condition at the time of plaintiff's fall," the complaint continues. "The dangerous condition caused plaintiff's fall ... Defendant had notice of the dangerous condition for a long enough time to have protected against it."

As a result of the unspecified injuries, Freericks suffered wage loss, loss of earning capacity and medical expenses, the suit alleges.

Freericks filed a claim against PUSD in the spring, which was rejected by the school board in May.

Both parties have been instructed to appear at a case management conference in Oakland on March 22.