Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2017, 1:29 pm

Foothill alum Brandon Crawford wins third straight Gold Glove

Giants player honored as top defensive shortstop in National League

by Julia Brown / Pleasanton Weekly

San Francisco Giants shortstop and Foothill High School alum Brandon Crawford received his third consecutive Gold Glove award earlier this month in recognition of his skill on defense last season.

Crawford, a 2005 graduate of Foothill, beat out Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddy Galvis of the Philadelphia Phillies to earn the title of top defensive shortstop in the National League in 2017. The Gold Glove awards were voted on by Major League Baseball coaches and managers.

"Just to be able to win a Gold Glove any year is an accomplishment that I'll take with me for a long time," Crawford wrote in a text message when asked about the honor.

By winning his third consecutive Gold Glove, the 30-year-old Crawford joins good company. He is the first Giants player to win at least three Gold Gloves in a row since first baseman J.T. Snow earned four straight (1997-2000). Only four other Giants have won at least three Gold Gloves since the award's inception, according to MLB.com -- Snow, center fielder Willie Mays, left fielder Barry Bonds (who won five) and his father, right fielder Bobby Bonds who won three.

