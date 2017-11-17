Pleasanton Costco debate at center of another referendum effort

Pleasanton could be headed for a second citywide vote regarding city officials' effort to rezone land near the I-580/I-680 interchange to accommodate new development including a Costco store, two new hotels and other retail spots.

A group of opponents of the city's Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone consideration process started collecting signatures Thursday for a referendum petition to overturn the City Council's recent approvals related to the JDEDZ proposal, which aims to create Pleasanton's newest commercial center.

The Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth, a group spearheaded by former City Councilman Matt Sullivan, criticizes the city's road infrastructure financing agreement with Costco, city officials' transparency during the review process and the validity of the JDEDZ's environmental analysis.

"The people of Pleasanton have been kept in the dark about the true nature of this project since it was first proposed in 2014," Sullivan said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The failure of the city to transparently disclose the truth is not just reprehensible, it is an attack on the democratic process," he added. "If you care more about democracy than having a Costco, please seek out and sign the referendum petition and allow the public to make an educated decision at the ballot box on this project."

The citizens group has until mid-December to collect signatures, 30 days after the city clerk certified the council's approval Nov. 7 of environmental impact report certification and a General Plan amendment resolution. City Clerk Karen Diaz said she attested those documents Nov. 13.

Signature gatherers would need names of 10% of registered Pleasanton voters -- 4,374 valid signatures -- for a successful referendum petition. If completed and the petition deemed valid, the council would either need to rescind its approvals or send the issue to a citywide vote.

Pleasanton voters are already familiar with the JDEDZ and Costco debates.

Another resident group -- the Citizens for Planned Growth, led by Black Tie Transportation owner Bill Wheeler -- was successful in getting its referendum effort on the ballot last year.

But Measure MM, which sought to limit retail stores in the JDEDZ to a maximum of 50,000 square feet, was defeated at the polls in November 2016, 63% to 37%. City leaders and many residents point to the strong defeat of Measure MM as a sign the Pleasanton community at large supports bringing Costco to town and the JDEDZ concept overall.

The current referendum organizers, Citizens for Responsible Growth, are unaffiliated with Wheeler's former Citizens for Planned Growth, Sullivan noted.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.