Uploaded: Fri, Nov 17, 2017, 4:50 pm

Commission OKs plans for Pleasanton's newest Starbucks

Plus: Stoneridge Mall agreement extension, new Valley Trails street names

Rendering for proposed Starbucks on Owens Drive, which would remodel the existing drive-thru restaurant sitting vacant on the property. (Photo courtesy of city of Pleasanton)

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton is on track to see an 11th Starbucks come to town after the Planning Commission this month signed off on a proposal to convert the former Arby's fast-food restaurant on Owens Drive into a drive-thru coffeehouse.

The remodeling plans from CalBay Development LLC do not include any changes to the size or footprint of the single-story building at the southwest corner of Owens and Chabot drives, a short block from the Owens-Hopyard Road intersection just off Interstate 580.

The facade and interior layout, though, would be reworked in line with Starbucks designs. The exterior colors will feature an iron ore (dark gray) body with dark bronze trim and natural-colored stain on wood siding.

The drive-thru queuing area would be reconfigured to accommodate 13 cars, a move that would take away eight original parking spots -- leaving the site with 25 parking stalls overall, still above the 20 spots required of the site under municipal code, city officials said.

The plans also include landscaping changes and maintaining both driveways.

The commission voted 5-0 to approve the conditional use permit and design review applications for the project during its regular meeting Nov. 8. Commissioner Greg O'Connor was absent, so alternate member Justin Brown stepped in to a full voting seat.

The 3,040-square-foot building at 5900 Owens Drive, owned by DAI Commercial Property Family LP, has sat vacant since Arby's closed during the summer.

It is now slated become the ninth standalone Starbucks in the city limits, including the drive-thru kiosk in Rose Pavilion. Both Safeway stores also have a Starbucks inside.

In other business

* The commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve a five-year extension to the development agreement between the city and Simon Property Group that governs potential expansion of the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The 25-year-old agreement -- amended in 1998 and extended in 2013 -- outlines certain entitlements and restrictions for how Simon could expand the mall by up to 362,790 square feet. It covers topics such as sewer capacity, permitted uses, traffic improvements, parking and building height.

"This extension will enable Stoneridge Properties (Simon) to continue to explore commercial expansion of the Stoneridge Shopping Center, broadening the city's tax base and allowing the continued vitality of the mall," city associate planner Jennifer Hagen told the commission.

The latest agreement extension would last through December 2022, if approved by the council.

No specific mall expansion plans have been submitted, according to city officials.

* The commission signed off on names of three new public streets that will open upon completion of Ponderosa Homes' 36-house development in the Valley Trails neighborhood on the old Evangelical Free Church of Pleasanton site -- a project endorsed by the council in May.

Arches Way will be the main entry road into the development, off existing Valley Trails Drive, leading to new cul-de-sacs Chesapeake Bay Court and Salt River Bay Court.

* The commission sent the new names proposed for Lund Ranch II development streets back to the drawing board because of one street segment essentially having two names.

As recommended, Spring Creek Lane would turn into Spring Creek Court in the neighborhood, but commissioners thought that too confusing. They instead urged city staff to work with the developer to settle on one name for the street segment.

