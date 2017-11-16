News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 16, 2017, 5:01 pm

Pleasanton police investigating robbery attempt at mall

Sergeant: Culprits tried to smash glass display cases at jewelry store

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton Police Department is investigating after a group of people tried to rob a jewelry store in the Stoneridge Shopping Center earlier this week.

The incident unfolded around 8:20 p.m. Monday when the "small group," wearing hoods and masks, walked into The Diamond Ring Company on the second floor of the mall, according to Sgt. Aaron Fountain.

The would-be robbers sprayed pepper spray and tried to smash some glass display cases but were unsuccessful, Fountain said. They ran from the store without stealing anything and ultimately drove away from the mall in two dark-colored vehicles, the sergeant added.

The police investigation is ongoing.

"There was no take and nobody sustained any significant injuries. We are actively investigating it and there's no one in custody at this time," Fountain said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

