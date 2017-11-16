Holiday happenings in Tri-Valley

Trips to snowy Tahoe. Trekking around the neighborhood to look at lights and decorations. Searching for signs of that elusive St. Nick.

The holidays are here again and with them come a bevy of events and traditions that people often look forward to all year. While many families have their own time-honored customs, there are also lots of holiday happenings in and around Pleasanton.

From tree lightings and holiday bazaars to special performances and other events, there's something for everyone to get in the spirit of the season.

Santa at Stoneridge

Through Christmas Eve, children and their families will be able to visit with Santa at Stoneridge Shopping Center (1 Stoneridge Mall Road). Kids can whisper wishes and get their picture taken with Santa at Grand Court through Sunday, Dec. 24.

From 8:30-10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, children with special needs and their families will have an opportunity to enjoy the tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Santa event in partnership with Autism Speaks. Guests can register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caring-santa-tickets-38079462698.

Pet Photo Night with Santa will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Guests can register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-photo-night-tickets-38079371425.

Patrons can also partake in breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. and Ugly Sweater Day with Santa from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Pre-holiday harmony

Harmony Fusion Chorus, a women's barbershop chorus and chapter of Sweet Adelines International, will present "Holiday Cheer Before It's Here," an afternoon of carols and popular holiday songs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lynnewood Methodist Church, 4444 Black Ave.

Joining the chorus will be the Devil Mountain Men's Chorus as well as Ladies First, a young women's barbershop chorus from Concord, and others. Harmony Fusion Chorus will host a reception for all guests immediately following the performance, in the church fellowship hall.

For more information and tickets visit www.isingharmony.com.

Spirit & Sweater Stroll

Bust out your ugliest of sweaters and head to downtown Pleasanton Saturday night for the Spirit & Sweater Stroll, being held from 6-8 p.m.

Event guests will enjoy spirits and craft cocktails at over 20 locations throughout Main Street. You must be 21 or older to participate, and the event is rain or shine.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at Beer Baron, 336 St. Mary St. If available, tickets will be also be sold at the event check-in location -- the Museum on Main, 603 Main St. Check-in will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Go to www.pleasantondowntown.net to learn more.

Mony Nop Turkey Drop

Join the Tri-Valley community Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bothwell Park, 2466 8th Street, Livermore for the 2nd annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven.

Two years ago, Tri-Valley Haven ran out of turkeys for local families in economic need at Thanksgiving. When Mony Nop of Mony Nop Real Estate in Livermore learned of the food shortage he created the Mony Nop Turkey Drop to ensure all families would have a turkey.

Residents are encouraged to drop off a frozen turkey, gift card or cash donation to help a local family in need. Throughout the month of November, you can also make a donation of cash, a gift card or pre-purchase a frozen turkey at Livermore Grocery Outlet (1320 Railroad Ave.) to benefit families served by Tri-Valley Haven.

For more information call Christine Dillman at 667-2707. To donate to Tri-Valley Haven's holiday program online, go to www.trivalleyhaven.org.

Interfaith Interconnect Thanksgiving Service

Interfaith Interconnect of the Tri-Valley is sponsoring its 5th annual interfaith Thanksgiving service from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Muslim community's HUB925, 5341 Owens Ct. Through readings, music and reflections, faith communities will explore the theme of hope. There will be a simple reception immediately after the service.

The event is free and open to all. For those who wish to make a donation, Open Heart Kitchen has been selected as the recipient of the offering.

Interfaith Interconnect comprises 21 Tri-Valley congregations. For more information visit www.interfaithinterconnect.weebly.com.

Prayer Breakfast

CityServe of the Tri-Valley's 5th annual Tri-Valley Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Doubletree at Hilton Hotel by the Club, 7050 Johnson Drive from 7:30-9 a.m. Monday. This year's guest speaker is Efrem Smith, a pastor, consultant, author and motivational speaker.

The event will be emceed by former mayor of Dublin Tim Sbranti, with music by Staci Frenes. Networking will kick it off at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast at 7:30 a.m., where the group will come together to celebrate blessings and discuss how we can work to meet community needs.

Established in 2008, CityServe is a nonprofit grown out of Tri-Valley churches' desire to serve others close to home. All proceeds over event cost go toward serving families in the area.

Tickets are available on the CityServe website, www.cityservetrivalley.org.

Community Outreach Dinner

A coalition of churches, businesses and community organizations will host the 6th annual Tri-Valley Thanksgiving Community Outreach Dinner from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 11555 Shannon Ave. in Dublin.

The free event is for families, seniors, individuals, active military and veterans in need who would like a traditional sit-down dinner. There will be turkey with all the trimmings and pie for dessert, served at tables on china and silverware.

Entertainment will be provided and children's activities will include face-painting and storytime. Free transportation is available and reservations are not necessary to take part in the event.

For details and volunteer information visit www.tvc-thanksgiving.com or call 829-8956.

Holiday Fund

The Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund campaign gets underway next Friday, Nov. 24 and will run into January. With your contributions, the Weekly in partnership with Silicon Valley Community Foundation will give grants to 12 local nonprofits serving the needs of children and families in the Pleasanton area. Last year, organizations received grants totaling roughly $72,000.

All funds will be held by Silicon Valley Community Foundation and will be tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Donations should be made payable to the foundation and sent to the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund c/o Silicon Valley Community Foundation, 2440 West El Camino Real, Suite 300 in Mountain View, 94040. You can also donate online through PayPal at www.siliconvalleycf.org/pleasantonweeklyholidayfund. Credit card gifts may be made at www.siliconvalleycf.org/pleasantonweeklyholidayfund.

Black Cat Friday Weekend

Valley Humane Society will be sending home all cats and kittens with any black fur fee-free to qualified adopters between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 as part of their Black Cat Friday Weekend.

Adoption fees for other shades of cat will be 50% off. All cats have been checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, microchipped and given appropriate vaccinations, dewormer and flea treatment. Adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis, and animals cannot be placed "on hold."

Valley Humane Society is located at 3670 Nevada St. Visit www.valleyhumane.org or call 426-8656 for more info.

Small Business Saturday

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Small Business Saturday, a day where holiday shoppers around the country are encouraged to patronize local retailers.

More than 20 downtown Pleasanton businesses will be participating in this all-day event on Saturday, Nov. 25, with many offering special discounts on shopping, dining and services. Balloons, stickers, shopping bags and more will also be given to customers throughout the day as a thank you for supporting local businesses, and free photos with Santa will be offered at the Museum on Main (603 Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Show support by taking a selfie at your favorite downtown business, tagging the business and Pleasanton Downtown Association in each photo and sharing with #ShopSmallPleasanton.

Holiday Youth Music Festival

The city of Pleasanton and Firehouse Arts Center (4444 Railroad Ave.) host the 5th annual Holiday Youth Music Festival at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. All cities in the Tri-Valley are represented, with performers ranging from elementary through high school age.

Packed with traditional holiday songs as well as some with pop variations, this year's festival not only will feature bands and solos, but also the 2nd annual performance by the Firehouse Arts Center Youth Chorus. Purchase tickets at the door, the box office, online at www.firehousearts.org or by calling 931-4848.

Holiday Improv Shorts

The city of Pleasanton's teen improv troupe Creatures of Impulse presents Holiday Shorts 2017: A Long Winter's Tale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 25 at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. Audience suggestions will inspire holiday-themed games, scenes and improv fun in the first act. The audience will then vote for which short scene Creatures of Impulse will turn into an entire improves "play" in the second act.

Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 28 -- which is a discounted cash-only preview night with tickets available at the door -- in addition to regular shows Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit www.firehousearts.org, visit the box office or call 931-4848.

Dublin Tree Lighting

Come out to the Dublin Civic Center (100 Civic Plaza in Dublin) for the 34th annual holiday tree lighting on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Enjoy live seasonal entertainment with cookies and hot cocoa afterward. For more visit www.dublin.ca.gov.

'Sing-It-Yourself Messiah

Valley Concert Chorale will host its annual "Sing-It-Yourself Messiah" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East. Ave, Livermore. Singers of all ages are invited to join in singing Part I of Handel's choral masterpiece, also known as the Christmas portion of "Messiah," which will conclude with a powerful rendition of the "Hallelujah Chorus." The event is also open to those who just want to listen.

Singers are encouraged to bring their own copy of "Messiah," although some will be available to borrow. For tickets visit www.valleyconcertchorale.org or purchase at door. Children are free.

Hometown Holiday Parade

Downtown Pleasanton will be awash in holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the city's Hometown Holiday Celebration. The parade will kick things off at 5 p.m. with floats, Amador and Foothill High marching bands, community groups and more.

The tree lighting will take place shortly after the parade around 6:45 p.m. There will also be musical entertainment and a special appearance by Santa himself.

'Home for the Holidays!'

The acclaimed San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus returns to the Bankhead Theater (2400 First St., Livermore) on Sunday, Dec. 3 for two performances of "Home for the Holidays!" at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A celebration full of humor and beautiful choral music, the performances feature holiday favorites alongside new works that are sure to get you in a festive mood.

With last year's performance a sellout, a second one was added this year but residents are still encouraged to buy tickets early. To purchase visit https://lvpac.org/.

Voices in Harmony

Voices in Harmony, an award-winning 30-man chorus known for its exceptional sound and audience appeal, will perform a mix of holiday favorites and other songs at the Firehouse Arts Center (4444 Railroad Ave.) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Children 12 and under are free but still need a ticket. Purchase tickets at the door, the box office, online at www.firehousearts.org or by calling 931-4848.

'A Midwinter Rose'

Valley Concert Chorale presents "A Midwinter Rose" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St. in Livermore and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Lynnewood United Methodist Church (4444 Black Ave.).

Featuring Bob Chilcott's "There's a Rose in the Middle of Winter" based on medieval folk-song tradition; Jackson Berkey's original arrangements of traditional carols; John Joubert's arrangements of "Torches, There is No Rose"; "Welcome Yule," a whimsical arrangement of "12 Days of Christmas"; and as always, audience carol sing-a-longs.

For tickets visit www.valleyconcertchorale.org or purchase at door. Children are free.

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Come to the Amador Theater this holiday season for entertaining family theater performed by local youth as part of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," running Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 17.

In this hilarious holiday classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the mischievous Herdman kids. When they do, it's pure mayhem.

Friday performances start at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays feature a matinee at 2 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. show, and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. The Amador Theater is located at 1155 Santa Rita Road.

Purchase tickets at the door, the Firehouse Arts Center box office (4444 Railroad Ave.), online at www.firehousearts.org or by calling 931-4848.

A Very 'Follies' Holiday

Join the talented and energetic senior performers of The Golden Follies as they make spirits bright with heartwarming music and figures like Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and more. San Francisco Chanteuse and Wiggy Darlington will be featured with the Follies.

Shows are Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. Purchase tickets at the door, the box office, online at www.firehousearts.org or by calling 931-4848.

The Nutcracker

Each December Valley Dance Theatre presents several full-length performances of Tchaikovsky's holiday classic The Nutcracker at the Bankhead Theater (2400 First St., Livermore). All performances are accompanied by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra, with costumes created by award-winning designers.

Shows will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17. Friday's performance is at 7 p.m., while weekend days -- with the exception of Dec. 10 -- have shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. To buy tickets visit https://lvpac.org/.

Chanukah Wonderland

Celebrate the start of Chanukah at Stoneridge Shopping Center's Grand Court (1 Stoneridge Mall Road) from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Join Chabad of the Tri-Valley for live music, holiday games and crafts, photo ops and face-painting. The evening will conclude with the kindling of a 9-foot menorah.

For more information visit www.jewishtrivalley.com.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Blue Oaks Church, CityServe of the Tri-Valley and Valley Community Church are collaborating on the Holiday Pop-Up Shop, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Workday, 6140 Stoneridge Mall Road.

Several community businesses and organizations are teaming up to meet the needs of families in Pleasanton and Dublin who might otherwise be unable to afford gifts this holiday season. At the pop-up shop, parents will be able to hand-select and wrap gifts for loved ones as well as pick up food and clothing.

Residents of Pleasanton and Dublin in need of support can register online at www.toyshop.team or in person at Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway. All shoppers must be pre-registered and will be given a specific time to shop.

Individuals or businesses interested in donating new, unopened and unwrapped items or that wish to volunteer can sign up online. For more information, call 600-1110 or email info@toyshop.team.

Greek Shabbat

It's Chanukah, the perfect opportunity to combine delicious Greek cuisine with an unforgettable Shabbat dinner experience at Chabad of the Tri-Valley (3370 Hopyard Road) beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Over a three-course dinner attendees will learn about Jewish life and history in Greece and experience their customs. To learn more visit www.jewishtrivalley.com.

Shabbat Hanukkah

Join Congregation Beth Emek for their annual Shabbat Hanukkah celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 (3400 Nevada Court). The evening will start off with the Community Shabbat dinner, with latkes and fixings, followed by the Shabbat service at 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to bring their own menorahs and join in candle lighting before the service, which will be filled with songs and prayers for Hanukkah.

To learn more visit www.bethemek.org. or call 931-1055.

December People

The aptly-named December People present a stocking full of familiar seasonal songs in the styles of all the top rock bands on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center (4444 Railroad Ave.).

A high-octane group of five musicians from some of the world's biggest bands -- including Boston's lead guitarist Gary Pihl -- the family-friendly shows will feature special appearances by local civic and business leaders, youth musicians and more.

The performances benefit Open Heart Kitchen, and attendees are asked to each bring five canned goods to donate.

For more information or to buy tickets, go online at www.firehousearts.org or call 931-4848.

The MeshugaNutcracker Movie

Come to Hacienda Crossings Theater (5000 Dublin Blvd., Dublin) with Congregation Beth Emek on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. for the famous MeshugaNutcracker, the wonderfully wacky musical featuring the folklore of Chelm, the fictional town of fools.

In select cinemas nationwide for a one-night showing, this musical comedy includes original lyrics that celebrate Hanukkah, dancing dreidels, surprise guest stars and more.

Tickets can be purchased online or through the Congregation Beth Emek office. Visit www.bethemek.org to learn more.

The Big Fat Year-End Kiss-Off!

If you find yourself in need of a good laugh at the end of the year, look to the 25th annual Big Fat Year-End Kiss-Off Comedy Show at the Firehouse Arts Center (4444 Railroad Ave.) on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

Comedians will kiss 2017 goodbye with stand-up, improvisation and loosely-written sketches guaranteed to mock, scoff and taunt with taste. Starring political satirist Will Durst, Debi Durst, Michael Bossier, Johnny Steele, Mari Magaloni and Arthur Gaus. This show is rated PG-13.

To buy tickets go online at www.firehousearts.org or call 931-4848.

New Year's Eve at the Bankhead

Crawdad Republic, a band with Livermore wine country roots, will help Bankhead Theater guests ring in the new year with their show starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. With a vocally-driven style, Crawdad Republic offers a lively mix of bluegrass, Americana and folk music. Locals will remember them from Evenings on the Green and as headliners for the Community4Education event in May.

After their performance, join the rest of the audience in the lobby for complimentary champagne, wine and a dessert buffet.

The Bankhead is located at 2400 First St., Livermore. For tickets visit https://lvpac.org/.

If there's an event you would like to see listed or you know of one we've left out, send event information to rnestor@pleasantonweekly.com or visit www.pleasantonweekly.com/calendar.