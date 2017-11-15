Spirit and Sweater Stroll arrives downtown Saturday

Time to get ugly -- with ugly sweaters that is. The Pleasanton Downtown Association's Spirit and Sweater Stroll is set for Saturday (Nov. 18) from 6-8 p.m.

The event, which encourages attendees to put on their favorite ugly holiday sweater, helps kick off the holiday season with an evening of spirits and craft cocktails at 20-plus downtown shops. Participants must by 21 years old or older, and the stroll is rain or shine.

Tickets cost $45 until event day. They are available online at www.pleasantondowntown.net or in person at Beer Baron on St. Mary Street. If available, remaining tickets will be on sale event day for $50 cash or check.