Cricket showcase: Tri-Valley ready to host national youth tournament

Some of the country's top young cricketers will converge on the Tri-Valley starting this weekend as the area plays host to three divisions of the National Youth Cricket Tournament.

Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon will field 32 games in all from Sunday to Wednesday for the tournament featuring under-11, under-13 and under-15 age groups.

Other highlights of the tournament include a local all-girls team for the first time and the first youth tournament contested on synthetic turf in the U.S., according to organizers.

Cricket continues to grow in popularity across the East Bay, and Pleasanton-based nonprofit club Cricket for Cubs has taken the lead in helping the sport thrive among youth in the Tri-Valley.

The upcoming tournament is a partnership among Cricket for Cubs, the Dublin Cricket League and the San Ramon Cricket Association. Games, which are free to attend, will be played at the Patelco Sports Complex at Bernal Community Park in Pleasanton, Emerald Glen Park in Dublin and San Ramon's Windemere Ranch Middle School.

A variety of local elected officials and dignitaries are scheduled to take in the tournament, including appearances at the closing ceremony next Wednesday evening, organizers said. For full schedule and other tourney details, visit www.cricketforcubs.org.

Cricket for Cubs also announced that a 16-member Tri-Valley team will be going on its first international tour, traveling to India to play cricket for two weeks in December.