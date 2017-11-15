News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2017, 11:59 am

Cricket showcase: Tri-Valley ready to host national youth tournament

Games run Sunday to Wednesday in Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon

The Tri-Valley, already known for hosting local competitions like the one shown, will now host U11, U13 and U15 divisions of the National Youth Cricket Tournament from Sunday to next Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Cricket for Cubs)

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Some of the country's top young cricketers will converge on the Tri-Valley starting this weekend as the area plays host to three divisions of the National Youth Cricket Tournament.

Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon will field 32 games in all from Sunday to Wednesday for the tournament featuring under-11, under-13 and under-15 age groups.

Other highlights of the tournament include a local all-girls team for the first time and the first youth tournament contested on synthetic turf in the U.S., according to organizers.

Cricket continues to grow in popularity across the East Bay, and Pleasanton-based nonprofit club Cricket for Cubs has taken the lead in helping the sport thrive among youth in the Tri-Valley.

The upcoming tournament is a partnership among Cricket for Cubs, the Dublin Cricket League and the San Ramon Cricket Association. Games, which are free to attend, will be played at the Patelco Sports Complex at Bernal Community Park in Pleasanton, Emerald Glen Park in Dublin and San Ramon's Windemere Ranch Middle School.

A variety of local elected officials and dignitaries are scheduled to take in the tournament, including appearances at the closing ceremony next Wednesday evening, organizers said. For full schedule and other tourney details, visit www.cricketforcubs.org.

Cricket for Cubs also announced that a 16-member Tri-Valley team will be going on its first international tour, traveling to India to play cricket for two weeks in December.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by steve
a resident of Country Fair
11 hours ago

We need to build a cricket pitch on Pleasanton. We started a cricket team at Ellie Mae recently and the biggest problem is no place to play. With the changing demographics in Pleasanton it would be great to have a place to play. I am confident that it will happen based on my limited discussions with the City.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Hansen Curious
a resident of Del Prado
10 hours ago
Hansen Curious is a registered user.

Why don't we build more baseball and soccer fields first before building a field for a fringe sport like cricket?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Jay
a resident of Foothill High School
6 hours ago

Forget about Baseball, Football, basketball, Soccer... it is more fun to play cricket.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
4 hours ago
Pleasanton Parent is a registered user.

I do think a cricket field makes sense given the changing pleasanton demographic. We don't have one and we can definitely justify creating a space for it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
4 hours ago
Pleasanton Parent is a registered user.

Jay - I definitely don't agree with you there.

Email Town Square Moderator      


