News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2017, 1:18 pm

County court closures for the holidays

Dublin courthouse among those with limited services

Most Alameda County courthouses will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2018 as a cost-reducing measure, court officials said.

The only exceptions to the temporary closures are the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, the Wiley W. Manuel courthouse in Oakland and the Juvenile Justice Center in Oakland, according to court officials.

The courthouses that are closed during this temporary period won't offer any services to the public. A limited number of courtrooms will be available at the East County Hall of Justice and Wiley Manuel courthouse for hearings on time-sensitive matters, court officials said.

Limited staff will be on hand at Wiley Manuel courthouse, the Juvenile Justice Center and the East County Hall of Justice from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 to accept filings for certain cases, court officials said.

More details will be available at http://bit.ly/2hQrqaw as the closures draw near. All county courts are also closed next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For several years during the recession, California's trial courts endured budget cuts, and even though the state's economy has improved, only a small percentage of funding has returned to the courts.

In addition to the temporary closures, the court has eliminated vacant positions, instituted a 12-month hiring freeze and reduced the use of outside contractors and consultants.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

God loves to heal his children
By Tim Hunt | 22 comments | 761 views

Lockdown at Las Positas; it’s not always possible
By Jeb Bing | 3 comments | 205 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Photo Contest

Send us your Santa photos

'Tis the season for sharing â€” so share your holiday snap shots of Santa with your kids, grandkids or fur-kids, and we'll enter you into our annual holiday prize drawing. Photos due Dec. 11.

Contest Details