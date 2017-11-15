County court closures for the holidays

Most Alameda County courthouses will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2018 as a cost-reducing measure, court officials said.

The only exceptions to the temporary closures are the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, the Wiley W. Manuel courthouse in Oakland and the Juvenile Justice Center in Oakland, according to court officials.

The courthouses that are closed during this temporary period won't offer any services to the public. A limited number of courtrooms will be available at the East County Hall of Justice and Wiley Manuel courthouse for hearings on time-sensitive matters, court officials said.

Limited staff will be on hand at Wiley Manuel courthouse, the Juvenile Justice Center and the East County Hall of Justice from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 to accept filings for certain cases, court officials said.

More details will be available at http://bit.ly/2hQrqaw as the closures draw near. All county courts are also closed next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For several years during the recession, California's trial courts endured budget cuts, and even though the state's economy has improved, only a small percentage of funding has returned to the courts.

In addition to the temporary closures, the court has eliminated vacant positions, instituted a 12-month hiring freeze and reduced the use of outside contractors and consultants.