Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2017, 9:18 pm

18-day Alameda County Fair in '18

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

With the cold nights starting to feed into colder days, the Alameda County Fair is giving people a reason to look ahead to warmer times on the horizon.

Fair officials have announced the dates for the 2018 county fair, hosted at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The fair will run for 18 total days between Friday, June 15 and Sunday, July 8 two days fewer than the record-length, 20-day fair that took over Pleasanton this year.

The 2018 edition will feature three more days of live horse racing, starting on the fair's opening day.

"The fair's historic track is one of the best-loved in Northern California and we are thrilled to be able to offer fans more days of live racing in 2018," fair CEO Jerome Hoban said. "Plus, more big concerts, new attractions and other surprises are also currently in the works. There won't be any better way to say 'Hello to Summer' than a day at the Alameda County Fair."

