Family suing city of Dublin over boy's injuries at The Wave Waterpark

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of the family of a 10-year-old boy who was injured when he went down a water slide operated by the city of Dublin in May.

Dublin city officials issued a statement Monday saying that they and their legal representatives tried to reach an amicable settlement with the boy's family but the family's attorney has refused to provide information that would allow the city to do that.

City officials said they continue to express their sympathy and concern for the boy.

The boy was going down the three-story high Emerald Plunge slide at The Wave Waterpark, which had just opened that same day, around noon on May 27 when he was ejected from the slide.

Lifeguards tended to the boy and park staff closed the slide and one other for safety reasons.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

City officials said their staff took the appropriate action the day the boy was ejected by closing the slide, which remains closed until state safety officials say it's okay to reopen.

The Emerald Plunge slide was custom-built for the city's park. City officials said the slides' manufacturer and California safety regulators had tested both slides before the park opened.