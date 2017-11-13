School board to consider new agreement between district, teachers union

The Pleasanton school board Tuesday night will be asked to approve a new collective bargaining agreement between PUSD and the Association of Pleasanton Teachers.

The proposed agreement includes a 2% increase to the 2017-18 salary schedule, retroactive to July 1 of this school year.

APT members would also receive a one-time bonus equal to 1% of their salary this school year -- calculated after the 2% increase is applied.

The teachers union ratified the agreement last month, staff wrote in Tuesday's board packet.

The board will hold a public hearing before considering approval of the agreement.

Last school year trustees approved one-time increases of 0.85% annual salary for management, APT and California School Employees Association members and select administrators.

Later in Tuesday's meeting, the board will receive the 2018-19 initial collective bargaining proposals from APT and the district.

Tuesday's meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom at 4665 Bernal Ave. after closed session at 6 p.m.

In other business

* The board will be asked to approve a contract not to exceed $1.33 million for an architect for the planned Lydiksen Elementary rebuild as part of Tuesday's consent agenda.

Items on the consent agenda are voted upon all at once unless a trustee wishes to discuss a particular item.

After presenting the agreement with Aedis Architects for consideration at the Oct. 24 board meeting, administrators indicated the contract would be brought back this month so hourly rates that were mistakenly left off could be included.

The hourly rates for several positions have been added and range from $185 an hour for the contract administrator to $250 an hour for the principal in charge.

The contract has also been updated to reflect that no decision has been made regarding the project design.

"On October 24, 2017, the contract that was recommended to the board for approval included a conventional building solution for a flat fee of $1.33 million," staff wrote in the board packet. "However, given that no decision has been made regarding a conventional and/or pre-engineered building solution, and that the final scope of the project needs to be defined during the design phase, the contract needs to provide flexibility for a pre-engineered building solution or a conventional building solution or a combination of the two."

The pre-engineered building option would cost $1.06 million, the conventional building $1.33 million and a hybrid of the two would not exceed $1.33 million.

The Lydiksen Elementary rebuild is part of the initial $70 million Measure I1 bond issuance authorized by the board in August, with $30 million earmarked for the Lydiksen project. Roughly a third of that amount would go toward soft costs such as pre-construction testing and project fees, while the rest would cover construction, according to the district.

* There will be first readings for proposed new instructional materials, including English Language Arts/English Language Development materials for high school juniors and seniors and novels for middle and high schools.

Administrators plan to ask the board to approve the materials next month.

* Trustees will hear reports on the Middle College High School at Las Positas and California School Dashboard local performance indicators.

* The board will consider approving the updated PUSD governance handbook following revisions made at a special workshop last month.

* The board will consider nominating a member to the California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.

* The board will be asked to approve a resolution for the release/non-reelection of an unnamed temporary certificated employee.

* In closed session beginning at 6 p.m. the board will review one expulsion case, consider unspecified personnel actions and discuss anticipated litigation. As part of the discussion of anticipated litigation, the board will consider a "agreement to resolve claims regarding certificated employee's leave," according to the board packet.

The board must report out any action taken in closed session.