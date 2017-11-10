Pleasanton woman on mission to document veterans' stories

One by one, Kate Kelly is getting to know the veterans in her Stoneridge Creek senior community as she records their stories and their unique part in history.

"I went to the very first Veterans Day celebration here in 2015," Kelly said, recalling that the organizer called on veterans from each branch of the service to be recognized.

"I thought, 'That's an awful lot of people,'" Kelly said.

She found out that 20% of the Stoneridge Creek population of nearly 600 has served in the military.

Kelly, whose father was a career Navy officer, felt an immediate interest in talking to these veterans and hearing their stories. She also wanted to record their experiences before it was too late, noting that 1,000 World War II veterans die each day.

The Stoneridge Creek activities department had resident questionnaires that included military service, which gave her a starting point.

"I started making a list and calling them," Kelly said. "When I realized it was going to be a big project, I asked for volunteers and a handful of people came forward."

She dubbed the endeavor "Stoneridge Creek Served" and developed guidelines for the interviews. The questionnaire includes information about the era -- popular movies and music, and remembering clothing, cars, appliances and anything else happening at the time.

"Some of the veterans are very forthcoming. Others we have to really work to get their stories. Some have declined to be interviewed -- sometimes there are painful memories," Kelly said.

"Some feel they didn't do anything -- they weren't shot at. I say, if it hadn't been for all, we wouldn't have had any. We needed every person -- to dig the ditch, to order the food, to take care of the tanks and the airplanes," she continued.

"I tell them, 'You occupy a unique time in history. You have your own take on what the world was like at that time.' It gives them a different feel for who they are in this world."

She usually meets three times with each veteran. Some will say they have never before talked to anyone about their war experiences. One wife was fascinated to hear her husband's stories for the first time.

"The wives are so good on dates so we get the wives involved," Kelly said. "For the first meeting, we go and talk and follow the form. Then we go home and try to make sense of it, look at the timeline and figure out the gaps."

Each veteran's story takes six to eight hours, Kelly estimated.

"We let them read them and check them," she said. "Some ask for copies and put it in their Christmas card. One sent it to a high school reunion."

The stories and memorabilia collected so far fill six large binders, which are in the Stoneridge Creek library. Photos, discharge papers and even letters from U.S. presidents accompany the histories that Kelly has assembled.

"When we move here, we downsize and some have gone back to their kids to say they need this and they need that. Our binders are getting beefier and beefier," Kelly said.

Two of the soldiers had extensive photo collections taken in the field.

"One wrote up his memoirs and put his photographs in. It is wonderful historical data," Kelly said.

She has found that many suffer physical ailments from their wartime experiences, such as foot problems due to frostbite on the European front.

"Their memories are razor sharp when it comes to their wartime experiences," Kelly said. "I have heard about the 442nd infantry regiment, those incredibly brave Japanese Americans who fought when their parents and their brothers and sisters were interned. They came home the most decorated unit -- that really sticks with you."

She has more than 100 stories now -- approximately 34 from World War II; 34, Korean War; 20, the Cold War; and 20, Vietnam. Two women are in the mix, including Peg Crystal, a 95-year-old who served in the Navy teaching instrument procedures to American, British and French pilots during World War II.

"Those are just the people we knew about," Kelly said. "Now we will make a push to find more of them."

She looks for veterans at the Stoneridge Creek celebrations each Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

"I always make a pitch. I say, 'We will go easier on you if you turn yourself in now,'" she said with a laugh. "Sometimes neighbors turn them in. We have a very robust snitch program here."

At those celebrations, veterans are always recognized and some are presented with Quilts of Valor.

"This has morphed into a partnership with the Stoneridge Creek Quilt Club and the Amador Valley Quilts of Valor Club," Kelly said. "On Nov. 11, 16 Quilts of Valor will be given. These quilts are amazing textile works of art, and each one is a labor of love."

Kelly, a former teacher and business owner who lived in Dublin before moving to Stoneridge Creek, said this legacy project has been a learning experience for her and her husband, Kevin, whose fathers served in World War II and Korea.

"I can't tell you how amazing it has been for us to do the research. They mention a battle, and we look it up," she said. "They are very generous to give us their stories."