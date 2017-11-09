Exhibiting 'Out Loud' at Harrington Gallery

Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center is featuring Oakland artist Lorrie Fink's exhibit of botanic-inspired colorful oil abstracts, "Out Loud," now through Dec. 16.

"I paint with oils, depicting native and invasive plants I've encountered in wilderness areas, in vacant lots, and on the edges of my own back yard," Fink said. "Through color and gesture, I convey the resilience of things that grow wildly without invitation or cultivation."

The public is invited to a free opening reception to meet the artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The arts center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave.