News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 9, 2017, 10:25 am

Exhibiting 'Out Loud' at Harrington Gallery

New showing of paintings runs until Dec. 16

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center is featuring Oakland artist Lorrie Fink's exhibit of botanic-inspired colorful oil abstracts, "Out Loud," now through Dec. 16.

"I paint with oils, depicting native and invasive plants I've encountered in wilderness areas, in vacant lots, and on the edges of my own back yard," Fink said. "Through color and gesture, I convey the resilience of things that grow wildly without invitation or cultivation."

The public is invited to a free opening reception to meet the artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The arts center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Gas tax increase is one of many tax hikes
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 483 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Photo Contest

Send us your Santa photos

'Tis the season for sharing â€” so share your holiday snap shots of Santa with your kids, grandkids or fur-kids, and we'll enter you into our annual holiday prize drawing. Photos due Dec. 11.

Contest Details