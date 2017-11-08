Soccer Sisters: Livermore team offers support to peers from Santa Rosa

A group of Tri-Valley girls joined with their parents and the local community last month in the hopes of lifting the spirits of fellow young soccer players facing the aftermath of the devastating North Bay wildfires.

The Livermore Fusion Soccer Club U13 Girls Maroon team recently hosted a makeup game against competitors from the Santa Rosa United Soccer Club, but the day represented much more than what happened on the field.

After learning many of their Santa Rosa peers were personally impacted by the wildfires, the Fusion girls and parents mounted a flash fundraising campaign that ended up netting enough money to buy a soccer ball and gift card for each girl on the Santa Rosa team, club officials said.

Inscribed on each soccer ball was the player's name and "Soccer Sister," the unofficial slogan for the occasion. Additional money was donated to the Santa Rosa club, which in turn gave the funds to a family that was hit especially hard by the blazes, Fusion officials said.

The Livermore business community also chipped in, helping the families enjoy a breakfast spread with goodies donated by Casa Orozco, Donut Wheel, Noah's Bagels and Starbucks.

"Although the circumstances were extremely sad, you couldn't help but feel really good. There were lots of tears, and lots of laughter," Fusion team manager Celeste Lewis said. "This is how good life can be when people come together to help each other."