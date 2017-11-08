Goodguys set for fall finale car show at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Pleasanton is hosting Goodguys' final Bay Area car show of the year when the association's Autumn Get-Together brings more than 2,500 classic cars, customs and hot rods, plus a wide range of other activities, to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Get-Together will also feature special celebration of military veterans, demolition derby, closed-course racing, burnout contest and indoor truck display.

The 28th annual Goodguys fall showcase, presented by Fuelcurve.com, runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds.

With Veterans Day falling on the opening day, organizers said the event will pay special tribute to U.S. servicemen and servicewomen, including all active and retired military members receiving free general admission all weekend.

Veterans Day activities will include "Vettes for Vets," parades both days honoring veterans, the Young American Patriots performing and colorguards each day. Pleasanton Military Families will also hold a donation drive each day for its pack-out program to send care packages to military members overseas.

Elsewhere, the Get-Together will fill the fairgrounds with acres of American-made and -powered hot rods, customs, classics, trucks and more. "It is a trip back in time for many," organizers said. "The sight of all of those cars in one place is a car lover's utopia."

A highlight of the autumn showcase will be the indoor truck display, featuring trucks of all types, makes, sizes and colors. There will also be a low-rider display and a vintage camper display.

The Hayward Firefighters Local 1909 Charity Demolition Derby is set for Saturday, with separate rounds at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

New this year will be burnout contests at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, for those who enjoy a good, long smoky burnout. The fairgrounds will also play host to the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course testing vehicle speed and agility.

Other activities include a midway with multimillion-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers, a used car parts swap meet and a car corral. For the kids, there will be a model car program, coloring contest, crafts and games.

General admission is $20, and $6 for children 7 to 12 years old. Fairgrounds parking is $10. For more information, visit www.good-guys.com or call 838-9876.