Former Pleasanton school board member Gunson dies in Utah

Clark Gunson, a Pleasanton school board member who served for 15 years, including during school district unification, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 76.

Gunson, who lived in Pleasanton for 47 years, passed away at an assisted living home in Washington, Utah, according to family. His cause of death was not specified.

Gunson started as a trustee of Pleasanton Joint School District in 1984 before Pleasanton became a unified school district. Serving through unification, he sat on the PUSD board until 1999, including one year as board president.

"We are incredibly grateful for Mr. Gunson's public service as a school board trustee, the impact of which is still felt in our schools to this day," current school board president Joan Laursen said in a statement. "On behalf of the board, we extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Among his achievements as a trustee were helping with the formation of PUSD and a collaboration between the school board and city that led to the construction of double gyms at Harvest Park and Pleasanton middle schools, his family wrote in an obituary.

"Clark loved Pleasanton and served the community much of his life," an excerpt from his obituary reads. "As a school board member Clark was honored to hand each of his five children their diploma as they graduated from high school."

Besides public service, his family and his devotion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were also pillars of Gunson's life.

"In spite of his busy schedule, he almost never missed one of his children's sporting events or performances and enjoyed watching them," the Gunson family said. "This joy of sharing in life's activities continued with his grandchildren."

Gunson is survived by his wife Joanne, five children and 21 grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for this weekend in Utah.