Meetings on Highway 84 widening set for later this month

Caltrans and the Alameda County Transportation Commission will hold three public meetings in the Tri-Valley later this month to discuss proposed Highway 84 widening and improvements to the Highway 84/Interstate 680 interchange.

The meetings, the last of which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Amador Recreation Center in Pleasanton, come on the heels of the release of the project's draft environmental impact report, which evaluates possible effects of the proposed roadway changes.

The project would see Highway 84 widened and conformed to expressway standards between south of Ruby Hill Drive and the I-680 interchange, with one additional lane in each direction. Concrete barriers would also be placed in the median and a bike path added in each direction.

Highway 84/I-680 interchange ramps would also be modified, and the existing southbound I-680 express lane would be extended north by two miles. Southbound express lanes currently run from Highway 84 south of Pleasanton to Highway 237 in Milpitas.

Upon completion this would serve as the final segment in a series of projects to widen Highway 84 from I-680 in Sunol to I-580 in Livermore.

Transit officials say the work is necessary to alleviate traffic congestion on Highway 84 as well as improve operations and safety.

At upcoming meetings in Livermore, Sunol and Pleasanton, residents will hear a brief presentation on the project development and environmental review process. The rest of each meeting will serve as an open house in which attendees can view informational exhibits, ask questions of project team members and provide feedback on the EIR findings and proposal.

All meetings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. The first will be held next Wednesday Nov. 15 in the Larkspur Room of the Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East. Ave. in Livermore. The second is scheduled for Nov. 16 in the Sunol Glen Elementary auditorium (11601 Main St., Sunol) and the final meeting will be Nov. 21 at the Amador Recreation Center (4455 Black Ave., Pleasanton).

Caltrans will accept comments on the draft EIR until Dec. 18. Residents can send them via email to 84expresswayproject@dot.ca.gov or via mail to Brian Gassner at the California Department of Transportation, 111 Grand Ave. MS 8B, Oakland 94612.

For more information or to view the draft EIR, visit the project website. Printed copies of the report are also available for review at the Pleasanton Library, the Livermore Public Library and the Rincon Branch Library in Livermore.