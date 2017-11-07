A group of 29 golfers spent perhaps their longest day on the course last month -- all in support of a worthy cause close to their hearts.

The golfers each played 100 holes that day at Castlewood Country Club's Valley Course as part of the annual Hope 100 Golf Marathon, a fundraiser for local nonprofit Hope Hospice that is designed as a strenuous outing to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life.

This year's golf marathon raised more than $88,000, with net proceeds helping Hope Hospice provide end-of-life care for local residents and their families as well as grief support and community education in the Tri-Valley.

"I am thrilled by the number of people who participated in this event." said Kathleen Berriatua, Hope Hospice board member and event chair. "This year, 22 men and 7 women took the challenge to golf 100 holes in one day, and they exceeded our fundraising expectations."

The golf marathon was founded three years ago, originally held in remembrance of former Castlewood golf pro Piper Wagner, who died in August 2014 at age 45 following a battle with lung cancer. She received care from Hope Hospice before her death.

The event has raised nearly $300,000 for Hope Hospice since it began.

"We rely on the support of individuals, groups, businesses and corporate leaders to help us continue working with hundreds of families in need," Hope Hospice CEO Bob Boehm said. "Because we are a nonprofit agency, funds raised through donations go right back into the community in the form of hospice care and individualized services."

To learn more about the players, their stories, their fundraising achievements, sponsor recognition and the event overall, visit Hope100GolfMarathon.com.