Dublin names new police chief

The city of Dublin has named Commander Garrett Holmes of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office its new police chief, effective Dec. 15.

This will be Holmes' third stint with Dublin Police Services, which contracts out with the sheriff's office. He replaces Chief Dennis Houghtelling, who is leaving his post to become Assistant Sheriff.

"Dublin is a thriving city with engaged residents," Holmes said in a statement. "I have spent half of my law enforcement career at Dublin Police Services, so it is an honor to return as the next police chief."

A lifelong Alameda County resident with nearly 24 years of experience in law enforcement, Holmes started his career with the sheriff's office as a reserve deputy in 1993. He worked for several years at the North County Jail and Santa Rita Jail before becoming a deputy for the city of Dublin.

Holmes served Dublin in a number of capacities, rising to the rank of lieutenant before returning to the sheriff's office in 2009.

From 2009 until 2015 he held several roles with the sheriff's office, including commanding officer of Oakland International Airport. While at the airport Holmes worked closely with the FBI on a two-year investigation into a drug trafficking ring that ended with the arrest of more than 30 people.

Holmes again worked in Dublin from 2015 until earlier this year, when he was promoted to commander with the sheriff's office.

"Commander Holmes' experience, leadership, and working knowledge of Dublin Police Services made him a natural choice to lead the department," said city manager Christopher Foss. "We are extremely pleased to welcome him back to Dublin."