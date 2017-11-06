Council to discuss final Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone proposal

The Pleasanton City Council is set for public consideration the city's final Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ) proposal on Tuesday.

The plan, which was endorsed by the Planning Commission last month, outlines rules for how redevelopment could occur on roughly 40 acres of land near the I-580/I-680 interchange where city leaders hope to create Pleasanton's newest commercial center, expected to be anchored by Costco, two hotels and new retail spots.

The proposal headed to council members on Tuesday evening recommends they certify environmental analysis of the site, amend the General Plan and rezone the site to allow new commercial uses there, and establish strict design guidelines that could help expedite city review of future projects in the marquee area.

The JDEDZ seeks to breathe new life into largely underutilized property southeast of the freeway interchange that includes a nearly 20-acre chunk left vacant -- except for leftover building rubble -- after Clorox closed its research center there.

The proposal details rules for how redevelopment could occur in the 40-acre area, consisting of 12 parcels at 7106 to 7315 Johnson Drive and 7035 and 7080 Commerce Circle currently with a mix of land-uses. Some of the land is vacant while other areas are in use now.

Through the JDEDZ framework, Pleasanton planners look to spur a thriving retail and commercial hub that capitalizes on the near-freeway location, creates opportunities for new businesses to broaden Pleasanton's economic base and tax revenue, and streamlines the development review process in that area, according to city staff.

Safeguards are included for those operating in the JDEDZ area now, such as FedEx, AT&T, Black Tie Transportation and Valley Bible Church. Existing land-uses would be permitted to continue as is, protected by grandfathering provisions.

But for the vacant land, as well as redevelopment of occupied parcels, city officials propose changing the General Plan designations and zoning districts to allow for a wider range of new commercial uses in the JDEDZ.

With the rezoning would come specific rules developers must follow for site design, covering topics such as vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle circulation, landscaping, architectural standards, lighting, signage, parking, drainage, and outdoor equipment and storage.

It is because the JDEDZ package details those design guidelines upfront that city officials support allowing many retail operations, including a potential Costco, to need only staff-level permit approval, rather than consideration during a commission meeting.

The JDEDZ package also includes certification of a final supplemental environmental impact report (EIR), which concludes the JDEDZ project can establish mitigation measures to reduce the project's impacts on a range of environmental conditions to a less-than-significant level.

But unlike most EIRs set for certification, this one concludes there would be significant and unavoidable impacts in two areas: transportation and air quality. Still, city staff thinks the EIR can be approved and JDEDZ advanced with a "statement of overriding considerations" for those two impacts.

In the case of transportation, the only reason it is left unmitigated is because the traffic improvements include work on the I-680 ramp at Stoneridge Drive, which requires Caltrans approval and therefore is technically outside of the city's control. Staff anticipates no problems obtaining clearance from Caltrans for the roadwork.

As for air quality, city staff contends the negative impacts are due primarily to the size of the project at 40 acres and the number of car trips expected to be generated, arguing any project of that size in the Bay Area's air basin would result in similar amounts of pollutants and the associated air pollutant emissions per capita are marginal.

The JDEDZ package also features a financing agreement with Costco to pay for road improvements needed to accommodate new development in the area, a deal that includes a 60-40 sales tax sharing agreement with Costco to cover a portion of the costs.

That part of the agreement sees Costco front the city $6,785,000 in cash for the infrastructure work -- just over a third of the overall design and construction pricetag -- and the city repaying the money with 40% of the sales tax revenue generated by the Costco until the debt is repaid, with the balance subject to 1.5% annual interest.

Any other developer who builds on the JDEDZ in the future would need to pay their proportional share of the infrastructure costs back to the city, and city officials plan to use those funds to pay down their debt to Costco.

City officials are still working on the final methodology for the JDEDZ transportation fee, but they are asking the council now to approve a resolution declaring its intent to adopt such a fee at a later time -- currently estimated as early next year.

In addition to the Stoneridge/I-680 ramp, other pending JDEDZ roadwork includes Johnson Drive widening, improvements at the Johnson-Stoneridge intersection, and new traffic signals at Johnson and Commerce Circle and Johnson and Owens Drive (north).

The council's open-session meeting is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the council chamber at the Pleasanton Civic Center, 200 Old Bernal Ave.

Mayor Jerry Thorne is not expected to take part in the discussion, as he has recused himself from all JDEDZ-related matters after it was revealed he owned Costco stock in a retirement fund earlier in the JDEDZ consideration process.

The EIR certification, resolution of intent for the JDEDZ transportation fee and resolution approving the General Plan amendment could all receive final approval Tuesday, but the ordinance allowing the planned unit development rezoning of the site would need to return for final adoption next month, according to city staff.

In other business

* The council will consider approving a 5% raise for City Manager Nelson Fialho, retroactive to Sept. 9, bringing his annual salary to $228,082.

The proposed new contract would also include an additional 2.5% of Fialho's salary placed into his deferred compensation account (for a total of 4.5% annually), a $7,500 bonus once he completes an accredited continuing executive education training program, and Fialho being required to pay an extra $25 per month toward medical insurance costs effective Jan. 1.

The contract changes for Fialho, who has served as city manager since 2004, follow a positive performance evaluation, as well as raises given last month to Pleasanton police union members (3.5%) and city management and confidential employees (3%).

* Council members will also present a proclamation declaring Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday, and they will host a ceremony recognizing local business anniversaries.