Uploaded: Mon, Nov 6, 2017, 2:50 pm

Council to discuss final Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone proposal

City manager raise, business anniversary recognition also on tap

Aerial photo shows most of the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone earlier this fall. Costco is eyeing a parcel at the far right-hand side of the photo for its third Tri-Valley warehouse store. (Photo by Mike Sedlak)

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton City Council is set for public consideration the city's final Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ) proposal on Tuesday.

The plan, which was endorsed by the Planning Commission last month, outlines rules for how redevelopment could occur on roughly 40 acres of land near the I-580/I-680 interchange where city leaders hope to create Pleasanton's newest commercial center, expected to be anchored by Costco, two hotels and new retail spots.

The proposal headed to council members on Tuesday evening recommends they certify environmental analysis of the site, amend the General Plan and rezone the site to allow new commercial uses there, and establish strict design guidelines that could help expedite city review of future projects in the marquee area.

The JDEDZ seeks to breathe new life into largely underutilized property southeast of the freeway interchange that includes a nearly 20-acre chunk left vacant -- except for leftover building rubble -- after Clorox closed its research center there.

The proposal details rules for how redevelopment could occur in the 40-acre area, consisting of 12 parcels at 7106 to 7315 Johnson Drive and 7035 and 7080 Commerce Circle currently with a mix of land-uses. Some of the land is vacant while other areas are in use now.

Through the JDEDZ framework, Pleasanton planners look to spur a thriving retail and commercial hub that capitalizes on the near-freeway location, creates opportunities for new businesses to broaden Pleasanton's economic base and tax revenue, and streamlines the development review process in that area, according to city staff.

Safeguards are included for those operating in the JDEDZ area now, such as FedEx, AT&T, Black Tie Transportation and Valley Bible Church. Existing land-uses would be permitted to continue as is, protected by grandfathering provisions.

But for the vacant land, as well as redevelopment of occupied parcels, city officials propose changing the General Plan designations and zoning districts to allow for a wider range of new commercial uses in the JDEDZ.

With the rezoning would come specific rules developers must follow for site design, covering topics such as vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle circulation, landscaping, architectural standards, lighting, signage, parking, drainage, and outdoor equipment and storage.

It is because the JDEDZ package details those design guidelines upfront that city officials support allowing many retail operations, including a potential Costco, to need only staff-level permit approval, rather than consideration during a commission meeting.

The JDEDZ package also includes certification of a final supplemental environmental impact report (EIR), which concludes the JDEDZ project can establish mitigation measures to reduce the project's impacts on a range of environmental conditions to a less-than-significant level.

But unlike most EIRs set for certification, this one concludes there would be significant and unavoidable impacts in two areas: transportation and air quality. Still, city staff thinks the EIR can be approved and JDEDZ advanced with a "statement of overriding considerations" for those two impacts.

In the case of transportation, the only reason it is left unmitigated is because the traffic improvements include work on the I-680 ramp at Stoneridge Drive, which requires Caltrans approval and therefore is technically outside of the city's control. Staff anticipates no problems obtaining clearance from Caltrans for the roadwork.

As for air quality, city staff contends the negative impacts are due primarily to the size of the project at 40 acres and the number of car trips expected to be generated, arguing any project of that size in the Bay Area's air basin would result in similar amounts of pollutants and the associated air pollutant emissions per capita are marginal.

The JDEDZ package also features a financing agreement with Costco to pay for road improvements needed to accommodate new development in the area, a deal that includes a 60-40 sales tax sharing agreement with Costco to cover a portion of the costs.

That part of the agreement sees Costco front the city $6,785,000 in cash for the infrastructure work -- just over a third of the overall design and construction pricetag -- and the city repaying the money with 40% of the sales tax revenue generated by the Costco until the debt is repaid, with the balance subject to 1.5% annual interest.

Any other developer who builds on the JDEDZ in the future would need to pay their proportional share of the infrastructure costs back to the city, and city officials plan to use those funds to pay down their debt to Costco.

City officials are still working on the final methodology for the JDEDZ transportation fee, but they are asking the council now to approve a resolution declaring its intent to adopt such a fee at a later time -- currently estimated as early next year.

In addition to the Stoneridge/I-680 ramp, other pending JDEDZ roadwork includes Johnson Drive widening, improvements at the Johnson-Stoneridge intersection, and new traffic signals at Johnson and Commerce Circle and Johnson and Owens Drive (north).

The council's open-session meeting is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the council chamber at the Pleasanton Civic Center, 200 Old Bernal Ave.

Mayor Jerry Thorne is not expected to take part in the discussion, as he has recused himself from all JDEDZ-related matters after it was revealed he owned Costco stock in a retirement fund earlier in the JDEDZ consideration process.

The EIR certification, resolution of intent for the JDEDZ transportation fee and resolution approving the General Plan amendment could all receive final approval Tuesday, but the ordinance allowing the planned unit development rezoning of the site would need to return for final adoption next month, according to city staff.

In other business

* The council will consider approving a 5% raise for City Manager Nelson Fialho, retroactive to Sept. 9, bringing his annual salary to $228,082.

The proposed new contract would also include an additional 2.5% of Fialho's salary placed into his deferred compensation account (for a total of 4.5% annually), a $7,500 bonus once he completes an accredited continuing executive education training program, and Fialho being required to pay an extra $25 per month toward medical insurance costs effective Jan. 1.

The contract changes for Fialho, who has served as city manager since 2004, follow a positive performance evaluation, as well as raises given last month to Pleasanton police union members (3.5%) and city management and confidential employees (3%).

* Council members will also present a proclamation declaring Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday, and they will host a ceremony recognizing local business anniversaries.

Posted by Matt Sullivan
a resident of Stoneridge
19 hours ago
Matt Sullivan is a registered user.

The legendary investigative journalist from the 20th century, I.F. Stone, coined the phrase describing our pollical system: All governments lie!

He was prophetic when it comes to the Johnson Drive EDZ and Costco. The city has been misleading you about this project: its costs both monetarily and in terms of your quality of life, the perversion of the democratic approval process, and its true benefits to the community.

They have been dishonest about the $20 million in subsidies – all public funds – handed over to a multi-billion-dollar corporation. They have been dishonest about how many years it will take to pay back the public in sales tax revenue. They have been dishonest about the true traffic impacts from the project and the necessary mitigations that may not be built for 20 years. They have been dishonest about the air quality impacts from the project and its effect on your health. They have been dishonest about the process used by the city to approve the project and their intention to subvert your rights. You don’t have to take my word for it. Reams of information and independent analysis and facts have provided to the to the city and the press that proves this. It’s all been ignored.

What is true, is that there is a Growth Coalition made up of the city, the Chamber of Commerce, developers, and the press that sets the agenda and sells it to you with propaganda and outright lies. It’s like a cancer, and it feeds off never ending development and growth to provide the money to keep it growing. But there is no such thing as never-ending growth. But Sustainability is not in their vocabulary.

This is the state of our so-called democracy. And many of you accept it or ignore it because it gets you the dollar-fifty hot dogs and crates of toilet paper you so desperately desire. The City Council doesn’t represent you, it represents the Growth Coalition and they get away with it because enough people want Costco at any price so that it insulates them from the opposition that puts their jobs at risk.

Is this really the society and form of government we want? There’s another famous quote, this one misattributed to Alexis de Tocqueville, but nevertheless true: “We get the government we deserve”.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
19 hours ago
Michael Austin is a registered user.

The majority of voters in Pleasanton approved the Costco build.
Why do you continue to claim subterfuge when the majority asked
their elected officials to proceed with Costco build?

Posted by Matt Sullivan
a resident of Stoneridge
19 hours ago
Matt Sullivan is a registered user.

Exactly my point! Subterfuge was used to get the outcome the city wants. Voting for something under deceitful conditions doesn't make it legitimate, no matter how bad YOU want Costco.

Posted by Joe
a resident of Las Positas
19 hours ago

Thanks Matt for telling it like it is!

Posted by Judy
a resident of Country Fair
18 hours ago

It makes me really sad that we would want Costco to come to Pleasanton. We don't need it.

Posted by Bill
a resident of Pleasanton Heights
18 hours ago

Matt, you're going to give yourself a stroke. You might consider moving to a quiet town in the sierra foothills. Relax. Pleasanton has moved on without you and 1975 isn't coming back.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
17 hours ago
Michael Austin is a registered user.

Pleasanton population high school grads is 98%.
Pleasanton population with bachelor degree or higher is 65%.

Matt, what education level did you achieve?

The majority of educated voters in Pleasanton approved Costco build.
Matt, explain how this highly educated majority was swindled?

Or better yet, explain how you and your supporters tried to swindle this
highly educated voting majority?

Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
16 hours ago

.....but Valero and black tie were completely honest and transparent with their opposition?

....and the traffic thing is laughable as we've paid taxpayer dollars to decrease traffic flow in busy areas (bart/Owens).

So now we are mad when money will be used to improve it?

Posted by SHale99
a resident of San Ramon
15 hours ago
SHale99 is a registered user.

Matt: Oh, u r back. Great for us. Why do you fail to describe what the 'public' funds are you speak of? That they were developer dollars paid into THAT fund for this very type of project? What exactly do you want to happen in that area? You don't seem to provide any alternatives? How come with all your hot air you can't provide a developer that will do your bidding and not cost the City any funds?? Hot air.
You whine about elected officials....a lot... Yet they were elected and re-elected by what margins? Face it, you are a minority. A very loud minority, but one the same.
Build a Costco and shoppers will come; but not you. You can parade outside (by yourself) protesting.

Posted by Eric
a resident of Pleasanton Valley
15 hours ago

Yippee, Costco coming to town! No more highway trips to Danville or the insanely packed Livermore store! Tilt those concrete slabs up and fill it with decent paying jobs, quality products we need and inexpensive gasoline. The vast majority of Pleasantonians voted for it, build it.

Posted by Joe
a resident of Las Positas
13 hours ago

Be careful what you wish for.

Posted by Jake Waters
a resident of Birdland
3 hours ago
Jake Waters is a registered user.

I am careful, and I wish for this. This is a good thing. Start the tractors and hand out the shovels.

All the nay sayers that continually come out to express fear mongering about Costco will be shopping and filling their cars with gas at Costco after it is completed. You all know this is true.

