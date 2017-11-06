A spectacular Socktober

From Oct. 4-20 Fairlands Elementary students collected socks as part of a donation drive in its second year at the school.

Last year second grade teacher Angela Girod brought the international Socktober campaign, started by Brad Montague in October 2011, to her students as part of a class project based around the idea that the smallest acts of kindness, like donating a pair of socks, can mean a lot to someone.

In 2016 they collected 2,816 pairs of socks. This year, Socktober expanded to the entire school, netting 3,337 pairs of socks that student staff from The Hanger -- the vocational skills classroom and donation center at Village High -- picked up from Fairlands last week.

This year students also collected toiletries for North Bay wildfire victims, donating 18 bags and boxes of items that came in over a two-day period.