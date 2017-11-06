News

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 6, 2017, 4:06 pm

A spectacular Socktober

Students donate nearly 3,400 pairs of socks to The Hanger

by Julia Brown / Pleasanton Weekly

From Oct. 4-20 Fairlands Elementary students collected socks as part of a donation drive in its second year at the school.

Last year second grade teacher Angela Girod brought the international Socktober campaign, started by Brad Montague in October 2011, to her students as part of a class project based around the idea that the smallest acts of kindness, like donating a pair of socks, can mean a lot to someone.

In 2016 they collected 2,816 pairs of socks. This year, Socktober expanded to the entire school, netting 3,337 pairs of socks that student staff from The Hanger -- the vocational skills classroom and donation center at Village High -- picked up from Fairlands last week.

This year students also collected toiletries for North Bay wildfire victims, donating 18 bags and boxes of items that came in over a two-day period.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Most Viewed Stories

Tri-Valley Hero: Bob Coomber blazes a trail
Council to discuss final Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone proposal
Teen arrested in connection with assault at Dublin High
Museum on Main presents colonel discussing World War I
A spectacular Socktober

See today's stories
 