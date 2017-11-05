News

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2017, 8:43 pm

Teen arrested in connection with assault at Dublin High

Police: Suspect says incident was impetus for bomb threat

Dublin police arrested a 15-year-old Dublin High School student in connection with an assault of another student that occurred at the school in October, police said Friday.

Police have not released the identity of the student arrested.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the assault of a 14-year-old female student that occurred on Oct. 23. The student arrested is male.

Police said the 15-year-old and the 14-year-old were engaged in a fight stemming from a racial slur made by another student.

The female student started the fight. The male student was arrested, processed and released to his parents, who declined to press charges against the female student.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old former Dublin High School student was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the school because she was upset about a social media article she saw about the assault.

The arrested woman told police she called in the bomb threat to the school because she was upset about how the investigation into the incident was being handled.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Curious
a resident of Canyon Oaks
2 hours ago

Why is the male person being arrested when it's the female that started the fight (and throw the first punch)? Doesn't the male person has the right to defend himself?

