News

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2017, 2:46 pm

Museum on Main presents colonel discussing World War I

Talk will include historical events, stories and artifacts

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Museum on Main is hosting "A Discussion with Â… Historian Col. Fred Rutledge" at 7 p.m. this Wednesday at the museum, 603 Main St.

Col. Fred Rutledge is a member of the California Military Heritage Command and is on the California World War One Centennial Committee. He will be sharing his presentation, "The Doughboy Experience: Americans in the Great War," which aims to honor those men and women who served by providing a glimpse into what they went through 100 years ago.

Rutledge will discuss the lead-up to America's declaration of war against Germany in April 1917, the mobilization of military force, the battles in France, and the return of troops in 1919.

He will weave together historical events, stories and WWI artifacts to create a narrative that explores in detail what it was like, both physically and mentally, for these young men to enter military service, live in the trenches, and eventually return home after the Armistice took effect at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918.

Rutledge will also dedicate some of his discussion to exploring the role California and the Bay Area had on World War I.

The program is free, but preregistration is required and seats are limited. Call the museum at 462-2766.

After the presentation, there will be a public reception with desserts, doughnuts in honor of the donut dollies, hot chocolate and apple cider. Rutledge will be available to answer questions.

This program is in conjunction with Museum on Main's current exhibit, "Over There and Over Here," which displays WWI artifacts and focuses on the effects the war had on Pleasanton and the men who served from this community.

