News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 3, 2017, 4:45 pm

Pleasanton orthodontist buys back 650+ pounds of Halloween candy

Local kids' treats will instead be sent to military members overseas

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton orthodontist and dentist Steven Nerad's annual Halloween candy buy-back event netted more than 650 pounds worth of candy from local children in exchange for cold hard cash -- and the knowledge their treats would be shipped overseas for U.S. servicemen and services women.

Nerad, who started the buy-back program seven years ago in the hopes of reducing kids' intake of Halloween sweets, collected candy from local trick-or-treaters the afternoon after the holiday at his office on Serpentine Lane.

"It's a good way for the kids to enjoy Halloween for a few days and then stop the cavity-producing candy-binging. It's a wonderful and fun event too. A great community service in many ways," Nerad said.

The children were given $1 per pound of candy -- up to 20 pounds per child -- plus another $1 per pound was donated to the top two finishing schools -- up to $250 for the first-place school and $100 for second place.

The top-performing family was Andy, Claire and Jacob Sacksteder of Jensen Ranch Elementary School in Castro Valley, who brought in a wagon filled with 199 pounds of candy. In all, 86 kids participated in this year's buy-back.

