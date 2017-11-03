News

Ex-student arrested for reported bomb threat at Dublin High

Police: 20-year-old was upset with investigation into assault against current student

A 20-year-old former Dublin High School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the school on Thursday because she was upset about how the school investigated a recent assault on a current female student, police said Friday.

The young woman is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $65,000 bail on suspicion of making a false bomb report, making a false emergency report and making a criminal threat, according to jail records. Her name was withheld in accordance with the Weekly's new policy on naming arrestees before prosecutors file formal charges.

Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said the woman is accused of using her cellphone to call the Dublin Unified School District shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday and threaten to blow up the high school, which is located at 8151 Village Pkwy. in Dublin.

School was dismissed early and police used bomb dogs and a drone to search the campus but no explosive devices were found and at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday it was deemed that the school was safe and that normal operations could resume, Schmidt said.

When police interviewed the 20-year-old, she allegedly said she had seen a social media article about an assault on a female Dublin High School student and was upset about how the investigation into that incident was handled, Schmidt said.

He didn't disclose the details of that previous incident.

The arrestee is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin on Monday in connection with the alleged bomb threat, according to jail records.

— Bay City News Service

