Updated: Thu, Nov 2, 2017, 4:43 pm
Uploaded: Thu, Nov 2, 2017, 3:26 pm

No explosives found at Dublin High after bomb threat

All events at school canceled for day

Normal traffic has resumed in the area around Dublin High after officers responding to a bomb threat found no explosives at the school, police reported on social media shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

School district officials posted on social media before 3 p.m. that students were being dismissed to allow for officers to thoroughly search the campus following a reported bomb threat.

Officers used drones and K-9's to help them conduct sweeps of the school and ultimately found no explosives, according to Dublin police.

All events at the high school, including sports practices and games, have been canceled for the day.

No additional information was immediately available about the incident at the high school, located at 8151 Village Parkway in Dublin.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by dublin school student
a resident of Dublin
1 hour ago

It was a fake!!!
I had to skip the football game!!!???

Posted by dublin high school student
a resident of Dublin
1 hour ago

I know

