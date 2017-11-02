News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 2, 2017, 4:45 pm

Pleasanton police welcome new K-9 to force

Officer Martens and Matsjo now patrolling local streets

by Julia Brown / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed a new K-9 to the force this week.

Officer Tim Martens and Matsjo (pronounced Macho) began patrolling Pleasanton streets as a K-9 team Monday after completing their five-week basic training course.

Matsjo is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and the 19th police dog for the city.

Officer Martens, meanwhile has been a member of the Pleasanton K-9 team for over 15 years.

"One of the things I love about being a K-9 officer is being able to utilize my specialized knowledge and training to keep the community safe and support my fellow officers on patrol," Martens said in a department statement.

Matsjo lives with the officer and his family.

The K-9 is the second to join the Pleasanton police force this year after the department welcomed Vader aboard in January.

