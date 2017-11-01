News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 1, 2017, 4:03 pm

PPD awarded grant for traffic enforcement, crash prevention

Department receives $66,800 from state

by Julia Brown / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton Police Department has been awarded a grant for a year-long special enforcement and awareness program geared at preventing traffic-related injuries and deaths.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has granted the department $66,800 for the endeavor, Pleasanton police announced Wednesday.

"Unsafe behaviors account for 94% of traffic crashes," OTS director Rhonda Craft said. "This grant emphasizes the two most effective ways to change behaviors -- education and enforcement."

Enforcement actions that the grant will fund include DUI saturation patrols; bicycle, pedestrian and motorcycle safety enforcement; distracted driving enforcement; speed, red light and stop sign enforcement and checking child safety seats and seat belts.

After falling to a 10-year low in 2010, the number of traffic fatalities has risen nearly 17% statewide, with 3,429 deaths in 2015, according to a statement from Pleasanton police.

"This grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these issues and other devastating problems such as speeding and collisions in heavily traversed intersections," Sgt. Benjamin Sarasua said.

Since 2016 there have been two fatalities on city streets.

In April, Pleasanton Middle School teacher Carla Boerman, 61, died after an oncoming Toyota Rav 4 crashed into her car at the Hopyard Road and Owens Drive intersection.

And before that in June 2016, 72-year-old Pleasanton resident Gail Turner was killed after colliding with a car while she was riding her bike at the intersection where Stanley Boulevard crosses Valley/Bernal avenues.

Posted by Bob
a resident of Hacienda Gardens
11 hours ago

Sounds like the state is investing more in the city to slap tickets on citizens and up the income for tickets over the holidays rather than safety. Only 1 mention of safety in the article. Good to hear the city that mainly deals with petty crime and traffic is starting up the ante on traffic with the thousands who have moved into the new developed town homes and apartments over the last year or so as the developers took over the vast marshlands of Pleasanton and changed it into a big box town with way too many people and high rents

Posted by Map
a resident of Del Prado
9 hours ago

Quit catering to the cut-thru commuters, put up red light cameras at all major intersections along with increased enforcement during prime time commute time and Iâ€™ll bet you see a huge drop in accidents and minor fender benders

