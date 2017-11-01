PPD awarded grant for traffic enforcement, crash prevention

The Pleasanton Police Department has been awarded a grant for a year-long special enforcement and awareness program geared at preventing traffic-related injuries and deaths.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has granted the department $66,800 for the endeavor, Pleasanton police announced Wednesday.

"Unsafe behaviors account for 94% of traffic crashes," OTS director Rhonda Craft said. "This grant emphasizes the two most effective ways to change behaviors -- education and enforcement."

Enforcement actions that the grant will fund include DUI saturation patrols; bicycle, pedestrian and motorcycle safety enforcement; distracted driving enforcement; speed, red light and stop sign enforcement and checking child safety seats and seat belts.

After falling to a 10-year low in 2010, the number of traffic fatalities has risen nearly 17% statewide, with 3,429 deaths in 2015, according to a statement from Pleasanton police.

"This grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these issues and other devastating problems such as speeding and collisions in heavily traversed intersections," Sgt. Benjamin Sarasua said.

Since 2016 there have been two fatalities on city streets.

In April, Pleasanton Middle School teacher Carla Boerman, 61, died after an oncoming Toyota Rav 4 crashed into her car at the Hopyard Road and Owens Drive intersection.

And before that in June 2016, 72-year-old Pleasanton resident Gail Turner was killed after colliding with a car while she was riding her bike at the intersection where Stanley Boulevard crosses Valley/Bernal avenues.