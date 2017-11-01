Marching on Main to honor veterans

More than 100 organizations led by Pleasanton motorcycle police will parade down Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday for the 21st year in honor of Veterans Day the following week.

"It is not on Veterans Day weekend because we like to leave that date open for people," Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6298 Quartermaster Larry Brumm said, noting that some folks like to attend other ceremonies and parades in the area as well.

After the parade, everyone is invited to gather at the Veterans Memorial Building for a ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m.

As Brumm looked over the parade lineup last week, he mentioned the howitzers and helicopter from Camp Parks and explained that one military band is permitted per parade. Bands from several Tri-Valley high schools will take part.

The parade will have colorguards from every branch of the service as well as the Alameda Sheriff's Mounted Posse. The Sheriff's Office will also lead a riderless horse.

VFW posts and other veterans groups and support organizations will take part, including California Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms and Sentinels of Freedom, for more than 100 entries in all. The Caledonian Club of San Francisco's Prince Charles Pipe Band will march, as well as Pleasanton's own Young American Patriots Fife and Drum Corps.

This year's Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will honor all veterans but is especially recognizing medics in the military.

"We try to think of something every year," Brumm said. "It was the Vietnam veterans last year."

The parade grand marshal is retired Army Brigadier Gen. Jerry Griffin, who served as a medic and later become a doctor and commanded a combat support hospital. He received a Bronze Star with a "V" device for acts of valor in combat.

After the parade, the ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Building will give special recognition to Army Spec. Jameson L. Lindskog, a medic from Pleasanton, who was killed in action in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Lindskog posthumously received a Silver Star for his actions.

The Pleasanton Community Concert Band under the direction of Bob Williams will perform patriotic music before and during the ceremony.

The post-parade speaker is Command Sgt. Maj. Blaine J. Huston from Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.

The local event is organized and hosted by American Legion Post 237, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298, and the Maj. Gen. William F. Dean Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army.

The parade begins in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, 301 Main St., and continues north to St. Mary Street. The grandstand will be in front of the Museum on Main.

"We should have good weather, and fall is in the air," Brumm said.

It won't be quite the same

Dear Editor,

The annual Veterans Parade down Main Street in Pleasanton on Sunday will be without the familiar voice of Jeb Bing, calling out the names of the participants from the Reviewing Stand.

With his retirement fully in place (well, he says he's retired), a new voice will rise above the crowd and announce the coming attraction this year. We'll be missing that familiar face and voice for the first time in a long, long time.

Jeb has assured us he will be close by though, so be on the lookout for him on parade day and extend a friendly smile, handshake and "thank you" for his service to our parade in years past.

-- Dave Caldwell, VFW Post 6298

-- Bill Danko, American Legion Post 237

Veterans Day event @ LPC

Las Positas College will hold its 11th annual event to honor Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m. next Thursday (Nov. 9) outside the Veterans Resource Center with a Presentation of Colors and a barbecue lunch, free for veterans. Guest speaker will be retired Senior Chief U.S. Navy SEAL Thom Shea, author of "Unbreakable: A Navy SEAL's Way of Life," at 1 p.m. in Las Positas College room 2420; and at 7 pm. at Veterans Memorial Hall in Pleasanton.