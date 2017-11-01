Crowds turn out for Foothill Band Review

Residents and visitors lined downtown Pleasanton streets Saturday morning to watch a parade of 35 middle and high school bands as part of the 43rd annual Foothill Band Review.

The daylong event kicked off at 8 a.m. with the concert competition at Amador Valley High, followed by the parade at 9 a.m. PUSD superintendent David Haglund served as this year's grand marshal.

The field show competition took place at Foothill that afternoon and evening, with the school's marching band and colorguard closing out performances.