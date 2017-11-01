News

Committee getting ready for holiday parade

Deadline to sign up is Nov. 22

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Applications are now being accepted for entrants and volunteers for the city's annual Hometown Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting and Celebration set for Dec. 2 on Main Street.

The Hometown Holiday Steering Committee is encouraging residents to submit their parade entry ideas or share their time working behind the scenes to help make this year's holiday showcase a successful event.

The deadline to sign up is Nov. 22, with registration available online at www.hometownholiday.com. For questions, contact Michelle Dunaway at 931- 5352 or hometownholiday@cityofpleasantonca.gov.

