Stoneridge appoints new mall manager

Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton has hired a new general manager.

Damien Osip was named to the role after most recently working as general manager for a shopping center in San Diego, according to a statement from mall officials. He replaces Mike Short, who moved out of state after serving 11 years in the position.

"I am thrilled to lead an exceptional team at Stoneridge Shopping Center that ensures we are the premier lifestyle destination in the Tri-Valley and greater east Bay Area for shopping, dining and entertainment," Osip stated. "As we head into the bustling holiday shopping season, I look forward to building relationships with the local community, our retailers and partners."

Stoneridge officials said Osip's leadership "will foster operational excellence while his entrepreneurial minded approach to business supports a culture of innovation and creativity."

As Stoneridge general manager, Osip is responsible for local leasing, building operations, tenant relations, security and marketing for the Simon Property Group-owned shopping center that is home to 165 stores and restaurants.

He has 15 years of experience in the retail industry. Osip also served with the United States Air Force for six years.

Osip has a bachelor's degree in political science from University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in organization management from University of Phoenix.