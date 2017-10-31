News

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 31, 2017, 1:15 pm

Stoneridge appoints new mall manager

Osip has 15 years experience in retail industry

by Julia Brown / Pleasanton Weekly

Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton has hired a new general manager.

Damien Osip was named to the role after most recently working as general manager for a shopping center in San Diego, according to a statement from mall officials. He replaces Mike Short, who moved out of state after serving 11 years in the position.

"I am thrilled to lead an exceptional team at Stoneridge Shopping Center that ensures we are the premier lifestyle destination in the Tri-Valley and greater east Bay Area for shopping, dining and entertainment," Osip stated. "As we head into the bustling holiday shopping season, I look forward to building relationships with the local community, our retailers and partners."

Stoneridge officials said Osip's leadership "will foster operational excellence while his entrepreneurial minded approach to business supports a culture of innovation and creativity."

As Stoneridge general manager, Osip is responsible for local leasing, building operations, tenant relations, security and marketing for the Simon Property Group-owned shopping center that is home to 165 stores and restaurants.

He has 15 years of experience in the retail industry. Osip also served with the United States Air Force for six years.

Osip has a bachelor's degree in political science from University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in organization management from University of Phoenix.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Police chief talks about crime, other Pleasanton issues
By Jeb Bing | 7 comments | 663 views

View all local blogs
 