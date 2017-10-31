Wanted man arrested after being seen on Village High campus

A 21-year-old former Pleasanton Unified School District student with outstanding warrants was arrested on Monday after running from police after being spotted on the Village High School campus that morning, school and police officials said Tuesday.

The situation resolved in short order and ultimately never resulted in Village or the adjacent STEAM Preschool being locked down for safety reasons, officials said — although an initial report from the Pleasanton Police Department stated a brief lockdown had occurred.

The investigation began around 10:55 a.m. Monday when a Village staff member called police to report an unauthorized man on school grounds. School staff recognized the man as Livermore resident Trevhon Golden, a former PUSD student who wasn’t allowed on campus, school and police officials said.

Officers responded to Village and found the 21-year-old at the back of the school, according to Sgt. Chris Niederhaus, who alleged Golden immediately ran away from the officers.

Golden had two outstanding arrest warrants, for felony burglary and misdemeanor battery charges, the sergeant added.

Officers followed Golden toward a home at the corner of Abbie and Whiting streets, and Pleasanton police K-9 Falco found him hiding in the backyard, where he was arrested without incident, Niederhaus said.

It is unclear why Golden went to the Village campus Monday, as he declined to answer officers' questions after his arrest, according to Lt. Kurt Schlehuber.

Pleasanton police initially reported Tuesday that a brief lockdown occurred at Village and the STEAM Preschool, which are located on the same PUSD complex on Bernal Avenue, amid the police response "in an abundance of caution" until 11:29 a.m.

However, school and city officials released a joint statement Tuesday night saying that in fact no lockdown occurred.

“To clarify the sequence of yesterday’s event, the city did not specifically direct PUSD staff to place the campus on lockdown; however, Pleasanton PD was in contact with the onsite administrator throughout the incident, and given how quickly the incident was resolved, lockdown was not initiated,” the joint statement read.

Monday's incident came one week after another police action at Village.

A Village High School student was arrested after Pleasanton police allegedly found them in possession of a loaded handgun at the campus the morning of Oct. 23. No one at the continuation high school was hurt and no shots were fired as a result of the gun being on campus, which led to the unidentified student being taken into custody and booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall, police said.