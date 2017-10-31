Pleasanton Preps: Falcons, Dons ready for gridiron showdown

It is time for the football game the players will remember for years to come as Amador Valley makes the trip across town to take on Foothill Friday night in their East Bay Athletic League finale.

Both teams enter the game with 6-3 overall records, and barring an unforeseen colossal mistake by the North Coast Section -- then again this is NCS, capable of anything -Â– both will head to the section playoffs the following week.

It promises, as always, to be an entertaining game and one that should be packed around the field at Foothill.

There are similarities throughout the season between the teams' wins and losses. Both lost to San Ramon Valley and De La Salle by similar scores. Both hammered Dublin, Livermore and Dougherty Valley by comfortable margins.

Both beat Granada in somewhat close games, with Amador winning 22-19 and Foothill winning 24-13.

And there were some differences.

The Falcons beat Cal 14-0, while the Dons suffered a 27-7 loss. Foothill blasted Monte Vista 42-14, while Amador fought for a 21-13 win over the Mustangs. (The Falcons' other loss came out of league against San Leandro in Week 1.)

Amador had a bye last week, giving the Dons two weeks to prepare for the Falcons. Foothill basically had a bye, rolling out to a 51-0 lead at the half before finishing out Livermore 58-14.

Foothill coach Matt Sweeney knows this week will be a good ballgame from start to finish.

"They are a very good team," Sweeney said of the Dons. "They play very hard and are very active on defense. We are expecting a dog fight."

Amador coach Danny Jones, who like Sweeney has played in the rivalry as well as coached in it, knows the lasting importance of the game.

"I tell our guys, 'In 25 years, this is the game you will remember,'" Jones said.

Jones also knows what his team faces this week.

"They are explosive," Jones said. "We have had similar seasons. This is going to be a hard fought 48 minutes."

Girls water polo

The Foothill girls water polo team finished the regular season strong, winning six of their last nine games, including wins over EBAL opponents Granada and Amador.

Foothill's Senior Night took place on Oct. 16 when the Falcons hosted and defeated Granada 15-5 with the three senior captains leading the charge. Emily McElroy had a standout game with five goals, five assists and two steals.

Lauren Dennen had two goals, three assists and three saves, and Madison Weiglein rounded out the captain trio surge with two goals, four assists and two steals. Goals were also scored by senior Meghan Hogue (two) and sophomore Monica Ureno (three). Sophomore Kaylee Dillon had a season high five saves in the goal.

The Falcons next dropped a tight, non-league game against opponent Las Lomas. The game was tied 6-6 at the half, but the Falcons lost 11-10 when junior Maddie Bolt's long shot attempt to tie the game at the buzzer fell short by just a few inches.

Goals were scored by five Foothill players: McElroy (four), senior Erin Schafer (two), Dennen (two), and one apiece by Bolt and Weiglein. Sophomore goalie Sam Ramirez was key in the defensive effort with six saves, and Weiglein contributed three of the team's eight steals.

The regular season ended with a 6-4 win over Amador. With the score tied at 2-2 and one second remaining in the first half, McElroy passed the ball to Weiglein who scored from half court to secure a 3-2 lead at the half. The Falcons controlled the second half by the same margin.

Goals were scored by Weiglein (three), McElroy (two) and Schafer (one), with the key defensive effort coming from goalie Ramirez who had nine saves and two steals.

Boys water polo

The Foothill boys water polo team ended their regular season with an 8-6 win over crosstown rival Amador and a berth in the NCS playoffs.

Standouts for Foothill were seniors Dylan Pottgieser with two goals and one assist; Matthew Dotson with two goals, one assist and one steal; Drake Southern with one goal, two assists and two steals; and Harrison Carter in goal with four saves.

This was a good team win in support of the seniors, with additional scoring and strong defense coming from juniors Nathan Williams (one goal, one assist, two steals), Dylan Weiglein (one goal, one assist, one steal), Brendan Cassidy (one goal, one steal) and Ryan Weiglein (two steals).

* Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact Miller or submit local high school sports scores, game highlights and photographs for his weekly Pleasanton Preps column, email him at acesmag@aol.com.