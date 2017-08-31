Park district seeks docents for Tri-Valley programs

The East Bay Regional Park District is recruiting residents interested in becoming docents at the Tri-Valley, primarily to help lead lessons with school programs at parks here.

The docent position is ideal for retired educators, nature enthusiasts and those who want to share their love of the outdoors with local youth, district officials said. Special events and other public programming at Sunol Regional Wilderness will also occur.

There are six training sessions over the next month-plus, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Highlights included Native American cultural history, geology, ecology and presentation skill development.

Trainings are Sept. 19 (Sunol Regional Wilderness), Sept. 20 (Shadow Cliffs), Sept. 26 (Del Valle Visitor Center), Sept. 27 (Del Valle Campground), Oct. 3 (Del Valle Arroyo Road Staging Area) and Oct. 9 (graduation and celebration at Sunol).

For more information or to apply, call 510-544-3243 or email agrenier@ebparks.org.